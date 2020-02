Kosmos Energy Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Thomas P. Chambers to Retire as Chief Financial Officer, to be succeeded by Neal D. Shah

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos”) (NYSE: KOS) (LSE: KOS) announced today that Thomas P. Chambers, who has served as senior vice president and chief financial officer since November 2014, has informed the company that he will retire in May 2020.

Mr. Chambers will be succeeded by Neal D. Shah, currently senior vice president and deputy chief financial officer. Mr. Shah has been with Kosmos since 2010, serving in a series of roles of increasing responsibility in finance, investor relations and, most recently, in international operations as head of the Equatorial Guinea business unit. Prior to Kosmos, Mr. Shah was an investment banker at Morgan Stanley assisting oil and gas companies.

Andrew G. Inglis, Kosmos’ chairman and chief executive officer, said, “Tom has been an inspirational leader during his over five-year tenure at Kosmos as we transitioned from an exploration-focused company with production from a single field in Ghana to a diversified, full-cycle exploration and production company. From the beginning, Tom has been an important member of my senior leadership team and I am grateful for his contribution to our business.”

Commenting on the promotion of Mr. Shah, Mr. Inglis said: “Neal is uniquely qualified to be our next CFO, having served in senior finance and operating roles at Kosmos over the last decade. Neal’s deep financial background and knowledge of our operations will be critical to ensuring we remain financially robust and create long-term shareholder value.”

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also maintain a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration (Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico), emerging basins (Mauritania, Senegal and Suriname) and frontier basins (Cote d'Ivoire, Namibia, Sao Tome and Principe and South Africa). Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

