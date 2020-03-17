37 mins ago
Kosmos to scrap dividend, cut spending to generate cash at $35 a barrel
8 hours ago
Hess Announces Significant Reduction to 2020 Capital and Exploratory Budget
9 hours ago
Callon Reduces 2020 Capital Program by Over 25% and Provides Operational and Hedging Updates
9 hours ago
Concho Resources Inc. Provides Update to 2020 Capital Program
9 hours ago
BWXT-Led Team Wins Department of Defense Contract for Mobile Nuclear Reactor Design
10 hours ago
EnLink Midstream Announces 30% Reduction to 2020 Capital Expenditures and Prioritizes Financial Flexibility

Kosmos to scrap dividend, cut spending to generate cash at $35 a barrel

in Closing Bell Story / Commodity Pricing / Corporate Governance / Crude Oil News / Energy News   by

Reuters

Oil and gas producer Kosmos Energy suspended its dividend on Tuesday and said it was aiming to reduce 2020 capital spending by 30% to become cash flow neutral at an oil price of $35 a barrel.

Oil giants including the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, Saudi Aramco, Chevron Corp and BP have outlined plans to cut spending after a plunge in prices sparked by a falling out between Saudi Arabia and Russia over output and the coronavirus pandemic.

Kosmos said it now plans to reduce its capital budget for the year to below $250 million from an earlier forecast range of $325 million to $375 million.

Kosmos to scrap dividend, cut spending to generate cash at $35 a barrel- oil and gas 360

 

The company said it would suspend its dividend after the 2019 payout, which it expects to result of savings of $75 million a year.

A combination of these steps and cutting general and administrative costs by $60 million through job reductions and scrapping cash bonuses this year, Kosmos said it hopes to shave off $1 per barrel of oil equivalent produced.

Kosmos, which typically does not operate fields, expects its 2020 production to stay flat.

Tags: , , ,
Legal Notice