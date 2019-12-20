Kudos to Harold Hamm – You sounded like Boone and Aubrey

Oil and Gas 360

Harold Hamm’s recent defense of America’s oil and natural gas industry sounded a lot like the late Boone Pickens and Aubrey McClendon, both of whom where champions of the industry, it’s workers and the independence the shale revolution provided America.

In a letter sent to Elizabeth Warren dated December 18th, Hamm wrote, “Our domestic energy resurgence is making America an energy and economic superpower,” and, “We are keeping hundreds of billions of dollars out of the hands of rogue regimes and corrupt kleptocracies.”

It’s been too long since an oil and gas executive has challenged the political and economic theses of the anti-fossil fuel and anti-capitalist mobs that are pushing extreme ideas like the Green New Deal, day-one fracking bans and the criminal prosecution of oil company executives for – according to Bernie Sanders – “destroying the planet” and “criminal activity”.

Not to belabor the point, but on August 22nd Bernie Sanders was very specific – and tweeted, “Fossil fuel executives should be criminally prosecuted for the destruction they have knowingly caused” and advocated again at the November 20th Democratic debate for prosecuting fossil fuel executives.

Bernie is serious.

I suspect that Harold Hamm finally spoke up because he had heard enough and couldn’t take it anymore. Maybe he was simply defending the integrity of the hard-working women and men that his company employs. Maybe he doesn’t want to go to jail.

Regardless, it was refreshing to hear.

To be honest, it gets depressing going to work in the oil and gas industry and being assaulted and vilified by politicians, global elitists, celebrities, dubious academics and Greta Thunberg every day.

It would be nice to have a vocal champion again for America’s clean, affordable, domestic energy. Harold Hamm was an outstanding keynote speaker at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 and I hope we hear him publicly defend the industry more regularly.

To be honest, I thought Dallas Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones would become a spokesperson for the industry when he bought Comstock Resources, but so far, he really hasn’t. All I’m asking is that Jerry Jones consider it – think Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman, three Super Bowls – Jerry Jones and Harold Hamm?

About the Editor – Dan Genovese is a Director at the energy consulting firm EnerCom, Inc. with experience in corporate strategy, investor relations, ESG, government relations and policy. Mr. Genovese has worked in capital markets and has experience in upstream production and downstream energy demand. Contact: [email protected]

EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consulting firm advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. was built with a vision of being a trusted advisor to the global energy industry and energy capital markets. EnerCom’s solutions are client based. Our industry knowledge supports the delivery of our high-quality, value added services. Our clients trust our experience delivering integrated marketing and corporate branding programs.

We are passionate about the energy industry and our clients, and we work to generate that same excitement with our client’s targeted markets. We provide each client with market and financial analysis, graphic and design support and unmatched industry insight. We use our contacts, experience and know-how to position your company to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns. For more information, contact: [email protected], or our website enercominc.com.