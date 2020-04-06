Kuwait backs Saudi call for talks on cutting oil output

Reuters

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Kuwait supports Saudi Arabia’s call to renew talks on cutting oil supply due later this week and hopes for a successful outcome to stabilize the oil market, Kuwait’s oil minister said on Sunday.

OPEC and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are due to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss a new pact on curbing output and ending a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia which has prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene.

Saudi Arabia has called for an emergency meeting between OPEC and its allies as well as other oil producers.

“We totally support Saudi Arabia... and its current efforts in bringing back OPEC and non-OPEC countries to the table,” Khaled ...