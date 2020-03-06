Landis+Gyr appoints Werner Lieberherr as Chief Executive Officer

ZUG, Switzerland, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Landis+Gyr has unanimously appointed Werner Lieberherr as new Chief Executive Officer. He will join Landis+Gyr and succeed CEO Richard Mora effective as of April 1, 2020.

Werner Lieberherr (59), a dual Swiss and US national, is a highly accomplished executive with a proven track record of leading global companies in the USA, Europe and Asia, serving both industrial and utility businesses. Between 2010 and 2017 as President and CEO, he successfully transformed B/E Aerospace, a US NASDAQ listed market leader of aircraft interiors equipment and services for the commercial, military and business jet aircraft markets. He had joined the company in 2006 as Segment VP and GM Commercial Aircraft. Following the successful sale in 2017, he managed the integration of the company into a new ownership. Afterwards he became President and CEO of German based automotive supplier MANN+HUMMEL, a role he held until October 2019. Former functions include executive roles at the utility businesses of ABB (1991-2003) and Alstom (2004-2006). Werner Lieberherr holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, USA, and a Master of Science of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich, Switzerland.

Andreas Umbach, Chairman of Landis+Gyr commented: "Richard Mora has successfully established Landis+Gyr in the public market and will now leave the company by mutual agreement. The Board of Directors has been undertaking a thorough search process and is convinced that Werner Lieberherr is the ideal choice for the CEO role. Werner is a high-profile entrepreneurial leader with a strong track record of organic and inorganic growth and a solid understanding of the utilities sector across the globe. Landis+Gyr will benefit from his deep technological know-how and experience in continuing the transformation of its portfolio and the expansion of its offering in energy management solutions as defined in the strategic framework. On behalf of all of us at Landis+Gyr, I welcome Werner to our company and very much look forward to working with him." He continued: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Richard Mora for his long-standing commitment. Richard's term in office – both as a CEO and as a COO – has seen, amongst others, the company's IPO in 2017, and significant advancements in efficiency over the past decade. I am pleased that Richard will stay in charge until the end of March, which marks the end of the current business year for Landis+Gyr, allowing for a smooth handover. We wish him well for his future endeavors."

The newly appointed CEO Werner Lieberherr added: "I thank the Board for the trust and I am excited to lead Landis+Gyr into the future, working closely with the experienced management team and talented workforce. Digitalization and the end customers' desire to utilize energy sustainably are becoming more prominent. Additionally, cities and local authorities face increasing requirements in regard to intelligent grid management systems and corresponding systems for data processing. Landis+Gyr has a longstanding history of success and we will continue to focus on offering leading innovation to customers, expanding strong partnerships, driving profitable growth and, thus, contributing to sustainable global development."

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 6,000 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

