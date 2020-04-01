Landis+Gyr Selected by HK Electric for AMI Roll Out

SYDNEY, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW) announced today the award of an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) contract by The Hongkong Electric Co., Ltd. (HK Electric) in support of Hong Kong's transformation into a smart city.

The contract includes the deployment of Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® solution platform comprising Landis+Gyr smart meters, communications infrastructure, head-end system and meter data management system over the next two years. Additionally, the contract provides an opportunity to help HK Electric optimise the value of its grid assets by leveraging Landis+Gyr's Advanced Grid Analytics for selected use cases.

"We are proud to support HK Electric with their digital transformation through the adoption of AMI technology. With our best-in-class experience in AMI solutions and a strong Hong Kong based solutions and delivery team, we look forward to helping HK Electric to meet its future sustainable development goals," said Steve Jeston, Executive Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific at Landis+Gyr.

HK Electric is committed to protecting the environment and supporting sustainable development by progressively increasing the use of natural gas to generate electricity. In recent years, the utility has placed greater emphasis on promoting innovation as an integral part of its corporate strategy through the adoption of new technology. Implementing smart metering offering for its customers is one of the supporting initiatives to transform Hong Kong into a smart city.

"AMI is an important technology for HK Electric. Not only does it allow us to improve our customer services and enable our customers to better manage their electricity consumption, it also enhances our visibility into the grid for better monitoring and control, which moves us closer to a smart grid," said Mr. Raymond Choi, General Manager (Customer Services) of HK Electric.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

About HK Electric

HK Electric has been powering Hong Kong for more than 125 years, providing an affordable, safe, reliable and clean electricity supply to more than 580,000 customers on Hong Kong and Lamma Islands. It has maintained a world-class supply reliability rating of more than 99.999% every year since 1997. Committed to reduce emissions in the process of power generation, HK Electric has been increasing the use of natural gas for power generation so as to meet the emissions reduction targets and create a greener Hong Kong.

