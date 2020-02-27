Landsvirkjun and Reykjavík Data Center Announce a Green Power Purchase Agreement to Provide 100% Renewable Power and Sustainability Benefits

The National Power Company of Iceland will deliver 100% certified renewable energy to the high-performance computing data center.

Landsvirkjun, Iceland’s national power company, and Reykjavík Data Center (Reykjavík DC), a high-performance computing data center, have signed a Green Power Purchase Agreement guaranteeing certified renewable energy at the data center. Located in Reykjavík, the data center will utilize 100% hydro-electric and geothermal renewable energy from Landsvirkjun in Iceland.

Credit: The Icelandic National Broadcasting Service – Ríkisútvarpið (RÚV)

With this agreement, Reykjavík DC becomes Landsvirkjun's fourth customer in the data center industry. A large-scale, sustainable and state-of-the-art data center, Reykjavík DC offers its clients a range of bespoke server density options and hosting environments that are all fully scalable and provided without extra expense by using 100% natural, ambient cooling. The data center also provides its clients with various services on demand in verticals such as the financial, government, telecom, automotive, and medical sectors.

This agreement with Landsvirkjun will enable the Reykjavík Data Center to issue green bonds to finance further expansions as part of its green focus. The electricity covered by the agreement will be delivered from Landsvirkjun's current power system, which has significantly increased its capacity in recent years by introducing new hydropower, geothermal energy and wind power stations to provide renewable energy.

The data center industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world, and Iceland is a prime location for clients looking to develop more sustainable data centers. With low corporate tax, efficiency in a European legislative framework, and vast availability of land for development, Iceland offers a favorable environment for customers and businesses. Its naturally cool climate keeps energy levels low for data centers, and its abundance of renewable energy sources further ensures the most cost effective high-energy use.

Hörður Arnarson, CEO at Landsvirkjun, said, “We are excited to welcome Reykjavík DC to our growing number of customers and to support the continued growth of the data industry in Iceland. This contract confirms the ongoing demand for renewable energy from Landsvirkjun, as well as Iceland's contribution to the data center and renewable energy industries."

Gísli Valur Guðjónsson, Chairman of the Reykjavík DC board, added, “This data center meets the highest customer standards and is strategically located to ensure secure power security from the grid, offer efficient transport routes, and lower any risk of natural disaster. Our agreement with Landsvirkjun is a milestone for the industry and a crucial response to the ongoing demand for a high-tech data center in the capital area. The companies behind the data center are well-established in the Icelandic market, and with this project becoming a reality, we are now in a strong position to attract new customers both in Iceland and abroad."

About Landsvirkjun

Landsvirkjun is Iceland’s largest energy company and produces electricity solely from renewable energy resources; hydroelectric, geothermal and wind energy. The company offers long-term agreements at competitive prices. Iceland is an ideal location for data centers with a growing number of companies choosing to leverage the cool North Atlantic climate, unparalleled power security, world-class infrastructure, business friendly environment and great connectivity to build a competitive advantage in a rapidly changing market. Visit www.landsvirkjun.com to learn more.

About Reykjavík DC

Starting operations in 2019, Reykjavík DC is one of the most advanced data centers in the Nordics to date, offering its clients facilities where key conditions are in place for the development of high-tech environments that require extraordinary capacity with no tolerance for downtime. The project was launched as Opin Kerfi, RB, Vodafone Iceland and Korputorg Real Estate identified the opportunity to offer enterprise clients the benefit of hyper-efficient, sustainably powered and secure IT operations in a location boasting an optimal environment for decades ahead. The mission of Reykjavík DC is to facilitate progress in numerous industries which use digital environments, and enable them to reach their fullest potential in a transparent, responsible manner benefiting from, and thriving in, superior conditions for IT operations.

