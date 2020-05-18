3 hours ago
EIG Raises $1.1 Billion for Global Project Fund V
3 hours ago
AECOM turns over West Riverside Energy Center to Alliant Energy
8 hours ago
Air Products to Invest $2 Billion for Landmark Coal-to-Methanol Project in Indonesia
21 hours ago
Texas fears losing oil-rich lands in Chinese takeover of weakened energy companies
1 day ago
DOE announces $230M to build advanced reactor demonstration project
1 day ago
Rs 50k-crore investment in coal infra

Laredo Petroleum Announces William Albrecht to Succeed Randy Foutch as Chairman of the Board of Directors

in Press Releases   by
 May 18, 2020 - 8:30 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts




Laredo Petroleum Announces William Albrecht to Succeed Randy Foutch as Chairman of the Board of Directors

TULSA, OK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or "the Company"), today announced the appointment of William Albrecht as independent Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), succeeding Randy Foutch upon the expiration of Mr. Foutch's term on May 14, 2020. Mr. Albrecht, currently an independent member of the Board, will continue to serve on the Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

"Bill's appointment as Chairman fulfills Laredo's prior commitment to separate the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and name an independent Chairman," stated Dr. Bill Scoggins, Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. "His extensive energy industry background and leadership experience will be instrumental in providing guidance to Laredo's leadership team in these unprecedented times."

"Since joining our Board in February, Bill's insight and perspective have been crucial to shaping our strategy," commented Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we position Laredo for long-term, sustainable growth."

Mr. Albrecht has served on Laredo's Board since February 2020. Additionally, he currently serves as Chairman of the Board of California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) and as a member of the Boards of Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) and Valaris (NYSE: VAL).

"Speaking on behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Randy for his tireless commitment to building Laredo Petroleum," continued Mr. Pigott. "Through his spirit and dedication, Randy created a strong foundation for our future growth. The Board and I wish him well in his future pursuits and are confident he will continue to be a positive presence in the energy industry."

About Laredo

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Additional information about Laredo may be found on its website at www.laredopetro.com.

Contact:
Ron Hagood:  (918) 858-5504 - [email protected] 

Primary Logo


Source: GlobeNewswire (May 18, 2020 - 8:30 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice