Latin America Process Oil Market Expected to Generate a Revenue Growth of 4.11% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Latin America Process Oil Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Outlook

According to this research analysis, the Latin America process oil market is predicted to register a CAGR of 4.11% in terms of revenue and 3.95% with respect to volume for the forecasted period of 2019-2027.

Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American countries are studied for the process oil market in the Latin America region.

The Latin American process oil market is primarily driven by the increased use of process oil in personal care products such as skincare and hair care products. Process oil is extensively used in developing polymer products that have their applications in sectors like medical, automotive, and consumer goods. The application of process oil on such a large scale is expected to boost the demand for process oil, leading to impressive market growth in the region.

The considerable use of process oil in the production of plastic and in the food processing industry mainly drives the process oil market in Mexico. For instance, the country accounts for 2% of the world's overall plastic production, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA). The country produces around 5.3 million tons of plastic annually for various industries like the packaging industry, manufacturing baby products, cups, boxes, bottles, and containers. The paraffinic process oil is used for the polymerization process of the plastic and thus, any growth in plastic production is expected to contribute to the growth of the process oil market. Moreover, white oil is widely used in grocery stores for food & meat packaging and also for manufacturing food-grade lubricants that are heavily used in food and beverage plants. These factors are predicted to fuel the growth of the process market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Latin America Process Oil Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.4. Threat of Substitutes

2.2.5. Threat of Rivalry

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Market Share Outlook

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Key Insight

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increasing Demand for Process Oil in the Textile Industry

2.7.2. Growing Personal Care Industry

2.7.3. Rising Vehicular Production and Growing Automotive Sector

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Restrictions in the Usage of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon (Pah)

2.8.2. Emergence of Dry-Type Transformers

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Opportunities Presented By Adhering to the Usage of Low Polyaromatic Hydrocarbon (Pah) Oils

2.9.2. Mounting Exploration Activity of Hydrocarbons in Non-Opec Regions

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

2.10.2. Changing Crude Oil Prices

3. Process Oil Market Outlook - By Type

3.1. Naphthenic Oil

3.2. Paraffin

3.3. Aromatic

3.4. Non-Carcinogenic

4. Process Oil Market Outlook - By Application

4.1. Tire & Rubber

4.2. Polymer

4.3. Personal Care

4.4. Textile

4.5. Other Applications

5. Process Oil Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. Latin America

5.1.1. Country Analysis

5.1.1.1. Brazil

5.1.1.2. Mexico

5.1.1.3. Rest of Latin America

6. Company Profiles

6.1. Chevron Corporation

6.2. Gazprom

6.3. Gp Petroleums

6.4. Apar Industries Ltd.

6.5. Lanxess Process Oil

6.6. Royal Dutch Shell Plc

6.7. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

6.8. Hollyfrontier Refining & Marketing Inc.

6.9. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

6.10. Ergon North & South America

6.11. Total S.A.

6.12. Petrochina Company Ltd.

6.13. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

6.14. Exxon Mobil Chemical Company

6.15. Petrobras

6.16. Repsol S.A.

6.17. Sasol

6.18. Iranol Company

6.19. Jx Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration

6.20. Nynas Ab

6.21. Sunoco Lp

6.22. Lukoil

6.23. Orgkhim Biochemical Holding

6.24. Panama Petrochem Ltd.

6.25. Petronas Lubricants International

6.26. Rosneft

7. Research Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.1.1. Objectives of Study

7.1.2. Scope of Study

7.2. Sources of Data

7.2.1. Primary Data Sources

7.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

7.3. Research Methodology

7.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

7.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

7.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

7.3.4. Data Collection

7.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uu01zc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005546/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020