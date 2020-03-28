32 mins ago
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

 March 28, 2020 - 10:50 AM EDT
SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below, there is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period
Start

Class Period End

Lead Plaintiff
Deadline

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.

(NYSE: SPR)

Click Here

10/31/2019

1/29/2020

4/10/2020

Luckin Coffee Inc. 

(NASDAQ: LK)

Click Here

11/13/2019

1/31/2020

4/13/2020

HP Inc. 

(NYSE: HPQ)

Click Here

2/23/2017

10/3/2019

4/20/2020

CPI Aerostructures 

(NYSE American: CVU)

Click Here

5/15/2018

2/14/2020

4/24/2020

Becton, Dickinson and Company 

(NYSE: BDX)

Click Here

11/5/2019

2/5/2020

4/27/2020

Crown Castle International Corp.

(NYSE: CCI)

Click Here

2/26/2018

2/26/2020

4/27/2020

PaySign, Inc.

(NASDAQ: PAYS)

Click Here

3/12/2019

3/15/2020

5/18/2020

Gulfport Energy Corporation

NASDAQ: GPOR)

Click Here

5/3/2019

2/27/2020

5/18/2020

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(NASDAQ: INO)

Click Here

2/14/2020

3/9/2020

5/12/2020

Align Technology Inc.

(NASDAQ: ALGN)

Click Here

4/24/2019

7/24/2019

5/1/2020

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301031310.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


Source: PR Newswire (March 28, 2020 - 10:50 AM EDT)

