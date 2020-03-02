Leading U.S. Uranium Miner Energy Fuels to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LAKEWOOD, CO, March 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU; TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading uranium producer in the U.S., is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 12:20 PM PST / 3:20 PM EST. Curtis H. Moore, VP of Marketing & Corporate Development, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the live presentation at the following link:

Energy Fuels' Webcast

"Energy Fuels has a number of potentially game-changing opportunities in front of us, and I'm excited to talk about them at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference," stated Curtis H. Moore, VP of Marketing & Corporate Development for Energy Fuels. "On February 10, 2020, it was announced that the President included $150 million per year for ten years in his FY-2021 budget proposal to create a new U.S. uranium reserve to support U.S. energy and national security. U.S. uranium mining and nuclear fuel are now priorities for the U.S. government for the first time in several decades. As the number one uranium producer in the U.S. for the past several years, Energy Fuels expects to benefit from this program and other potential government support. We hold three of America's key uranium production facilities, including the currently producing White Mesa Mill in Utah and Nichols Ranch in situ recovery ("ISR") facility in Wyoming, along with the recently-producing Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas, which is currently on standby. In addition, we are excited about multiple other unique opportunities in critical minerals offered by our White Mesa Mill, including vanadium production and the potential for rare earth element processing. Energy Fuels is the leading uranium miner in the U.S., and uranium production will always be our primary focus. However, we are unique among our peers in that we have several additional opportunities related to our uranium production that may allow us to diversify our business and potentially generate significant future cashflow."

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About Energy Fuels : Energy Fuels is a leading US-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. The Company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant. Its corporate offices are near Denver, Colorado, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers, the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is in operation and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is currently on standby. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S., and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU", and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .

Cautionary Notes: This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: any expectation as to current and future U.S. government support for U.S. uranium miners, including how the President's budget will be implemented and the timing of implementation; any expectation with respect to the Company's ability to expand and/or resume production at its various projects; any expectation with respect to timelines to production and the Company's ability to maintain its leading position as a producer; any expectation that Energy Fuels is well-positioned to be a primary supplier of the uranium needed for the reserve; any expectations with respect to future vanadium or rare earths production; and any expectation that Congress will make the requested appropriations. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: any expectation as to current and future U.S. government support for U.S. uranium miners, including how the President's budget will be implemented and the timing of implementation; any expectation with respect to the Company's ability to expand and/or resume production at its various projects; any expectation with respect to timelines to production and the Company's ability to maintain its leading position as a producer; any expectation that Energy Fuels is well-positioned to be a primary supplier of the uranium needed for the reserve; any expectations with respect to future vanadium or rare earths production; any expectation that Congress will make the requested appropriations; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.

It should further be noted that the proposed budgeted activities are subject to appropriation by the Congress of the United States, and there can be no certainty of the outcome of this budget. Therefore, the outcome of this process remains uncertain.

