Leeward Renewable Energy Announces Appointment of Mary Doswell as New Independent Director

Leeward Renewable Energy ("Leeward”), a leading renewable energy company, today announced that Mary Doswell has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

“We’re pleased to add Mary to our board,” stated Greg Wolf, CEO of Leeward. “Her significant experience as a utility executive in regulated and non-regulated businesses, as well as being a long-time advocate for new energy technology, make her a tremendous asset to Leeward.”

Ms. Doswell has extensive experience in the energy industry, including a 30-year career at Dominion Resources. Most recently, she was senior Vice President, Dominion Resources, Inc. with responsibility for Alternative Energy Solutions and Dominion’s support of Offshore Wind Development. Ms. Doswell currently serves as Founder and CEO of Doswell Strategic Consulting Services, LLC, an energy sector consultancy providing regulatory, legislative, marketing, technology, and business planning services to energy technology start-ups, governmental agencies, and international energy companies. She also has served as Chair of the 7th Power Grid Resilience Conference 2018, senior advisor to a large European energy company, and has held board roles with Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia and Performance Food Group, Inc.

About Leeward

Leeward Renewable Energy is a leading US-based independent power company with a current operating portfolio of approximately 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of wind generation over 19 projects in nine states that use proven, best-in-class technology. Leeward also has under construction an additional 395.2 MW of wind generation projects, and a development pipeline of over 1 GW wind, solar and energy storage projects that provide a solid foundation for the continued growth of the business. Leeward is owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure arm of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. For more information about Leeward, visit www.leewardenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005551/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020