22 seconds ago
Global container crunch deepens with boxships stranded in Suez Canal
60 mins ago
Petrobras top managers quit for clashing with incoming CEO’s plans – source
2 hours ago
Energy transition risks political strife in oil-producing states: report
3 hours ago
Ovintiv exceeds divestiture target, announces Eagle Ford sale and updates guidance
4 hours ago
CNOOC’s profit plunges 59% in 2020 as coronavirus hits fuel demand
4 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 36 Bcf

Let’s Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing Sectors

