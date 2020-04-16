3 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-16-2020
12 hours ago
U.S. judge cancels Keystone pipeline permit
20 hours ago
Yuma Energy, Inc. Files for Chapter 11 Protection
21 hours ago
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Board Member and Provides Information Regarding Annual Meeting of Shareholders
1 day ago
Devon Energy to Report First-Quarter 2020 Results May 5; Conference Call Scheduled for May 6
1 day ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-14-2020

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Timing of Release of First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

in Conference Calls & Webcasts / Press Releases   by
 April 16, 2020 - 5:00 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Timing of Release of First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

DENVER

 

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2020 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after the market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00AM Mountain Time (10:00AM Eastern Time) on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer; Ron Gusek, President; and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers, (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join the Liberty Oilfield Services call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10137967. The replay will be available until May 6, 2020.

About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Liberty is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis on customer partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to frac optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. or this event, please contact Investor Relations at [email protected]

Michael Stock
Chief Financial Officer
303-515-2851
[email protected]

Copyright Business Wire 2020

Source: Business Wire (April 16, 2020 - 5:00 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice