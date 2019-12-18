Light Towers Market - Global Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Light Towers Market by Market Type (Sales and Rental), Light Type (Metal Halide and LED), Fuel Type (Diesel, Solar/Hybrid and Direct Power), End-User (Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, and Events & Sports) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global light towers market size is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2024 from estimated revenue of USD 4.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The factors driving the market include increasing investment in oil & gas and construction infrastructure spending across global regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The rental segment is expected to dominate the light towers market

The rental segment is expected to be the largest market, by market type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for light towers in short time/temporary projects in construction infrastructure projects, events & sports, mining, and oil & gas sectors.

Diesel segment is expected to dominate the light towers market

The diesel segment of the market, by fuel type, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the easy and long reliability of diesel power light towers. In addition, in remote and off-grid applications where access to grid power is non-existent, diesel light towers are increasingly used. Solar/hybrid is the second-largest market in terms of demand for light towers.

North America to lead the global light towers market in terms of value

North America is the largest light towers industry, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to rising investments in construction infrastructure development, oil & gas exploration activities, and mining sector operations in the US and Canada. The market is driven further by the presence of many global manufacturers and rental providers of light towers in the countries.

The global light towers market is dominated by leading players that have an extensive regional presence.

The leading players in the light towers industry include Generac Holding (US), Terex Corporation (US), Doosan Portable Power (US), Wacker Neuson (Germany), Atlas Copco (Sweden), and United Rental (US) and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Investments in End-Use Industries

Advancements in LED Technology

Introduction of Solar and Battery-Powered Light Towers

Restraints

Fluctuating Prices of Crude Oil Fuels

High Starting Time

Opportunities

Untapped African Market

Challenges

High Cost of Light Towers

