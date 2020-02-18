Lilis Energy Announces Extension of Expiration Date for Take Private Offer From Major Shareholder

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: LLEX) (the “Company”), an exploration and production company operating in the Permian Basin of West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico, today announced that Värde Partners, Inc., on behalf of certain of its affiliated private funds and investment vehicles (collectively, “Värde”), has extended the expiration date for its previously announced non-binding offer proposing to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company not owned by Värde for $0.25 per common share from February 17, 2020 to February 27, 2020.



The special committee of the board of directors of the Company will further evaluate the Värde offer as the special committee continues its process of evaluating the potential for other strategic alternatives with the assistance of its financial advisor, Barclays Capital Inc.

The special committee of the board of directors cautions the Company’s shareholders and others trading in its securities that it has only received a preliminary offer proposal that does not constitute a binding commitment. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or that the transaction contemplated in the Värde offer or any other transaction will be consummated. The Company does not anticipate making further public statements about this matter or the activities of the special committee unless it determines to enter into a definitive agreement for a transaction or the board of directors determines that no such transaction will be effected.

