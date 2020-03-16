LILIS ENERGY RECEIVES EXTENSION ON THIRD BORROWING BASE DEFICIENCY PAYMENT

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: LLEX) (the “Company”), an exploration and production company operating in the Permian Basin of West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico, announced today that the Company’s bank lending group has agreed to extend the due date for the third installment payment of $1.5 million on the previously announced borrowing base deficiency under its revolving credit agreement from March 16, 2020 to March 30, 2020.



As previously reported, the first two borrowing base deficiency installment payments under the amended revolving credit agreement aggregating $17.25 million were funded on February 28, 2020. The due date for the fourth, and final, $6.25 million installment payment remains April 14, 2020.

The Company is continuing to consider transactions to fund the repayment of the borrowing base deficiency on a timely basis. There is no assurance, however, that such transactions will be completed or that the bank group will agree to further deficiency payment extensions. If the Company is unable to repay the borrowing base deficiency as and when required under the revolving credit agreement, an event of default would occur under the revolving credit agreement.

Lilis Energy, Inc. is a Fort Worth based independent oil and gas exploration and production company that operates in the Permian’s Delaware Basin, considered among the leading resource plays in North America. Lilis’ current total net acreage in the Permian Basin is over 18,000 acres. Lilis Energy's near-term E&P focus is to grow current reserves and production and pursue strategic acquisitions in its core areas. For more information, please visit www.lilisenergy.com.

