Llanos Orientales oil fields in Colombia see the light, while increasing safety and lowering the environmental impact

Cody, WY., February 24, 2020. JCA Companies (“JCA”) announced today that its subsidiary C-MOR Energy Services has safely installed its first Crown Jewel Rig Mounted Lighting Package for Parex Resources on a Top Drilling Rig in the remote eastern plains (Llanos Orientales) of Colombia… C-MOR has been engaged by multiple Oil and Gas Operators and Drilling Contractors currently operating South America for installations of the Crown Jewel on these remote, environmentally sensitive drilling locations. The switch from standard light towers to C-MOR’S Crown Jewel system further illustrates Energy Companies commitment to reduce their Carbon Footprints, hazardous spills and noise pollution while substantially increasing the safety of their personal. Equally important is the safety benefits due to the significant added light to locations within the Colombian Jungle which have historically been considered very dangerous in some areas. The first installation on a Top Drilling Rig Operated by Parex Resources is expected to cut Diesel consumption by over 60,000 gallons per year.

Parex Resources conducts oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Colombia. in addition to developing an environmental baseline study of physical, biotic, and socioeconomic components to ensure environmental sustainability and compatibility with their operations, Parex is a leader in Social Investment and Economic Development. Additionally, they are at the forefront of Safety and Health in Workplace for their employees.

Because of his dedication to ensuring a safe work environment for their employees, and reducing carbon emissions, Andres Felipe Ariza, Drilling Operations Leader of Parex helped spearhead the installation of the C-MOR Crown Jewel on their fleet of rigs to substantially improve employee safety, reduce CO2 emissions, work site noise generation, traffic/dust pollution, while lowering operating costs. Based on a detailed Cost Study, C-MOR’s Crown Jewel location lighting system is estimated to reduce Parex’ operating costs substantially on the rigs in which the Crown Jewel is installed. C-MOR has developed a strategic alliance with Wise Energy Systems, an oil and gas service company headquartered in Bogota, Colombia to offer a local presence and meet the demand for its products.

“Wise Energy Systems is a perfect fit to manage ground operations in this area,” said JCA Companies CEO Josh Allison. “They are a well-established, and extremely knowledgeable oil and gas service company in Colombia whose commitment to Safety and Service Quality align with C-MOR’s.”

“We are extremely excited that through our alliance with Wise Energy Systems in Colombia we have the opportunity to work with Parex, Top Drilling, Pioneer Drilling, and Helmerich & Payne Drilling, companies whose dedication to Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR), Safety and the Environment is second to none,” said JCA Companies CEO Josh Allison. “Working with Andres, we have been truly impressed by his commitment to reducing operating costs while ensuring Parex corporate values are upheld and that their employees will have a safer, more environmentally friendly work environment. We are fortunate to work with somebody as experienced and knowledgeable about this industry as Andres. ”

In addition to several other Operators and Drilling Contractors expressing immediate interest for the Crown Jewel Lighting Packages in South America, Pioneer Drilling, a major drilling contractor operating in Colombia expects to place these systems on all of their rigs operating in the area, with the first installations set to occur in less than 30 days.

With nearly 250 installations Worldwide, the patented C-MOR Crown Jewel Location Lighting System has saved operators and drilling contractors millions in operating costs, while lowering their carbon footprints and improving worksite safety.

About JCA Companies

JCA Companies and its three subsidiary companies are focused on innovation and services which improve worksite safety, operating efficiencies and lower Carbon Emissions. C-MOR Energy Services, Cascade Services, and Titan Casing provide innovative oil and gas equipment along with exceptional service. JCA specialties and integrated services include manufacturing, oilfield construction, welding, casing, pick up and laydown services, clean and drift, CRT, equipment rental, logistics and consulting. With locations in every major U.S. oil play and now South America, JCA Companies realizes that every piece of equipment on a drilling location, production or frac site is essential to overall successful operations and JCA is fully committed to providing its clients with the best equipment and service.

