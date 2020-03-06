LNG Allies, USTDA, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Energy Institute Convene Event to Support U.S. LNG Exports through Global Infrastructure Development

LNG Allies (The USLNG Association), the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), and the Global Energy Institute of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will convene numerous energy, trade, and international experts for a high-level dialogue: “Supporting U.S. LNG Exports through Global Gas Infrastructure Development” on March 10th in Houston, Texas.

The half day event will be held at Hotel Alessandra and will feature commentary from Kimberly Reed, Chairman, Export-Import Bank of the United States; Neil Chatterjee, Chairman, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; Thomas Hardy, Director (Acting), USTDA; John Rudolph, President, Honeywell Process Solutions; Jillian Evanko, CEO and President, Chart Industries; Omar Khayum, President, Annova LNG; Marco Caccavale, Vice President, Americas, Baker Hughes; Andrea Ravenet, Chief Operations Officer, Okra Energy LNG; Deepa Poduval, Industry Lead, Oil & Gas, Black & Veatch; Paul Varello, President & CEO, Commonwealth LNG.

WHAT: “Supporting U.S. LNG Exports through Global Gas Infrastructure” WHEN: March 10, 2020 > 8:30AM – 12:30PM CT WHERE: Hotel Alessandra

1070 Dallas Street

Houston, TX 77002 WHO: LNG Allies (The USLNG Association); U.S. Trade and Development Agency; Global Energy Institute, U.S. Chamber of Commerce DETAILS: Speakers from independent federal agencies, executive branch departments and the private sector will discuss the role global gas infrastructure plays in supporting U.S. LNG exports. Members of the media are welcome to attend. Registration: lngallies-2020-03-10.eventbrite.com. For interested parties not affiliated with the press, please email LNG Allies President and CEO Fred Hutchison at [email protected] for more information.

LNG Allies is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help bring the climate, environmental, geostrategic, and economic benefits of U.S. natural gas to nations around the world. For more information, visit www.lngallies.com or follow the organization on Twitter and LinkedIn.

