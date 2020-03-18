LONGi Hi-MO 4 modules showed excellent performance, generating 4.57% more electricity per day than the plant with same design capacity in Vietnam

NHA TRANG, Vietnam, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, world's leading solar technology company, has launched its latest new Hi-MO 4 module based on M6 (166mm) wafer size in 2019. With its ultra-high power and value gain, the Hi-MO 4 series solar modules can bring lower BOS cost and greater return on investment to the global customers.

LONGi high-efficiency modules using mono PERC technology with M6 (166mm) wafers are favored and recognized by the global customers since its launch. The Shipments of LONGi Hi-MO4 module in 2019 has reached 1.6GW, and with over 10GW of cumulative orders and letters of intent. In 2020, the production capacity of LONGi Hi-MO 4 module will exceed 20GW, stably meeting the global customer demand.

The 50MW Thuan Nam Duc Long Plant was constructed by DLG Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the well-known Vietnamese DUCLONG Group. Covering an area of 50 hectares in a solar park 100 kilometers away from Nha Trang, Vietnam, the Thuan Nam Duc Long Plant is flat with abundant sunlight sources. The Thuan Nam Duc Long Plant adopts LONGi Hi-MO 4 Mono modules and is the first solar plant applied Hi-MO 4 series modules in Vietnam. The plant has been successfully connected to the grid by the end of 2019 and generated power at full capacity from December 27, 2019.

Near the Thuan Nam Duc Long Plant, there is a solar plant adopted polycrystalline modules (345W) with the same design size, same design capacity (50MW) and same connection point (220kV substation). The plant owner counted the power generation capacity of these two plants from December 27, 2019 to January 8, 2020 (as shown in the figure below) and highly recognized the performance of LONGi module product quality. According to the relevant power generation monitoring data, the daily average power generation of Thuan Nam Duc Long Plant has reached 245.8MWh, which was 4.57% higher than the daily average power generation of adjacent plant, reflecting the excellent power generation capacity of LONGi Hi-MO 4 modules.

"The 50MW Thuan Nam Duc Long Plant is just the beginning of our cooperation. We look forward to using this plant applied Hi-MO 4 modules as a benchmark and a good start for more large-scale projects in the future." Ta Quoc Dung, General Manager of DLG Solar commented on this cooperation with LONGi.

LONGi firmly promoted monocrystalline technology for many years, the market share of monocrystalline modules has reached over 60% in 2019. The Hi-MO 4 modules have maintained the excellent power generation ability and low attenuation characteristics of Hi-MO series. Through adopte the M6 wafers with ultra-high power, the value advantage of LONGi Hi-MO 4 modules will be further enhanced. In 2020, there would be more solar project adopted LONGi Hi-MO 4 modules in Vietnam, India, Europe, USA, Latin America, etc, bringing greater benefits to the global customers.

