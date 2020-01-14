LONGi’s keynote at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2020 in Abu Dhabi

Founder and President Li Zhenguo spoke about the development and trends of future energy at the Future Sustainability Summit

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Future Energy Summit 2020 kicked off at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center in United Arab Emirates on January 14, 2020 with the theme of "Rethinking Global Consumption, Production and Investment". Hosted by Masdar, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, the Summit keynotes were presented by heads of states, members of the GCC royal families, global decision makers of clean energy enterprises and industry experts from all over the world.

At the Future Sustainability Summit, Li Zhenguo, Founder and President of LONGi, delivered a keynote speech which discussed various issues such as the development of new energy, the industry trends of future energy technology, global energy policies, cooperation in R&D and the pursuit of the best renewable energy solutions.

"With the development of the global economy, clean energy plays an important role in our daily life. We firmly believe that 'Photovoltaic + Energy Storage' is the ultimate energy solution for the future, and a powerful force in the fight against climate change and to achieve sustainable development," said Li Zhenguo, Founder and President of LONGi. "With continuous technology innovations, we believe that solar energy will become the most economical power source in most regions of the world in the next 2-3 years. When the cost reaches parity, the transition of traditional energy to clean energy will begin on a large scale."

At the summit, LONGi showcased its new generation high-efficiency Hi-MO 4 modules with the new 166mm M6 standard wafers at World New Energy Summit & Exhibition. LONGi aims to accelerate the development of renewable and clean energy technologies in the Middle East region with excellent power generation performance and high efficiency. Utility scale applications of LONGi Hi-MO 4 have seen significant savings in labor and BOS costs, and has gained wide acceptance from local customers.

LONGi further announced in WFES that it is selected as the sole Photovoltaic Sponsor for the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai UAE. As the world's leading solar technology company, LONGi is committed to achieving the vision of low-carbon development with the application of photovoltaic products for seawater desalination, and desert treatment to reduce carbon emission and achieve a negative carbon earth.

