5 hours ago
Exxon drills dry hole in setback to Brazilian oil exploration
6 hours ago
India is snapping up cheap Russian oil, and China could be next
7 hours ago
War turns Argentina’s shale boom dream into gas-buying nightmare
8 hours ago
U.S.-EU gas deal won’t be enough to replace Russian supply, says former U.S. energy secretary
9 hours ago
Russia and West at odds over gas payments in roubles
10 hours ago
Russia will ‘always’ be a part of OPEC+, UAE energy minister says

Looking At Devon Energy’s Recent Whale Trades

