Looking at Oil Stocks? 5 Renewable Energy Stocks That Are Better Buys Right Now

 May 17, 2020 - 12:52 PM EDT
Print Email Article






Looking at Oil Stocks? 5 Renewable Energy Stocks That Are Better Buys Right Now

As the oil industry collapses and companies scrape to survive, the renewable energy industry is booming. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, between 2010 and 2019, renewable energy capacity quadrupled from 414 gigawatts (GW) to 1,650 GW and solar energy exploded from 25 GW to 663 GW. That growth presents an incredible opportunity for investors if they pick the right stocks. 

We asked our energy experts for their top renewable energy picks and First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) all made the cut. They have different angles on the future of renewable energy, but they're all well-positioned for long-term growth as the industry grows. 

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (May 17, 2020 - 12:52 PM EDT)

