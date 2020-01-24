Louisiana Non-Producing Minerals For Sale

The following information is provided by Energy Advisors Group Inc. (EAG), formerly PLS Divestment Services. All inquiries on the following listings should be directed to EAG. EnerCom Inc. is not a brokerage firm and does not endorse or facilitate any transactions.

Deal Summary

Energy Advisors Group has been retained by a Private Seller to market non-producing minerals located in Avoyelles Psh., Louisiana.

The mineral package includes 172-Net Mineral Acres spanning 5 sections. 99% of the minerals are currently leased by EOG and Petro-Guard (Eola Ventures) at a royalty of 18.75% which could generate up to 255-Net Royalty Acres once producing.

All leases come with a 2-year option and lease expirations occurring through 2023.

Asset Highlights:

AVOYELLES PH., LA MINERALS

5-Sections. 172-NMA

AUSTIN CHALK FAIRWAY

ALL RIGHTS. ALL DEPTHS.

Most Of Minearls Leased to Two Groups

All Leases Have 2 Year Options thru 2023

Minerals Were Leased At 18.75% Royalty

SELLER IS MOTIVATED – MAKE OFFER

For more information, contact Richard Martin, Director with EAG, at [email protected], Office 214-774-2150 or Cell 469-866-9796.