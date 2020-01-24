Louisiana Non-Producing Minerals For Sale

Energy Advisors Group Inc. (EAG), formerly PLS Divestment Services.

Deal Summary

Energy Advisors Group has been retained by a Private Seller to market non-producing minerals located in Avoyelles Psh., Louisiana.

The mineral package includes 172-Net Mineral Acres spanning 5 sections. 99% of the minerals are currently leased by EOG and Petro-Guard (Eola Ventures) at a royalty of 18.75% which could generate up to 255-Net Royalty Acres once producing.

All leases come with a 2-year option and lease expirations occurring through 2023.

Asset Highlights:

  • AVOYELLES PH., LA MINERALS
  • 5-Sections. 172-NMA
  • AUSTIN CHALK FAIRWAY
  • ALL RIGHTS. ALL DEPTHS.
  • Most Of Minearls Leased to Two Groups
  • All Leases Have 2 Year Options thru 2023
  • Minerals Were Leased At 18.75% Royalty
  • SELLER IS MOTIVATED – MAKE OFFER

North Louisiana Minerals For Sale

 

For more information, contact Richard Martin, Director with EAG

