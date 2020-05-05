Low Oil Prices Lead to Widespread Shut-ins Across U.S., Impacting Midstream Financials

New East Daley Capital Report Details Volume Variance and Impact by Basin

East Daley Capital Advisors, Inc., an energy data and insights company which merges commodity and financial analysis, released a new report that highlights the decline in natural gas production by basin across the U.S. East Daley is tracking over 3.1 Bcf/d of natural gas curtailments this week, directly measuring the impacts to midstream companies on a real-time basis.

Low oil prices are leading to widespread oil well shut-ins across many basins, significantly reducing both U.S. crude oil and natural gas supply during the past two weeks. According to the report, U.S. natural gas production from oil basins has declined by more than 3.1 Bcf/d since late-March 2020, largely due to shut-ins and the suspension of well completions in oil basins.

Additional key findings of the report include:

Basins upstream of Cushing (Williston, Powder River, and the DJ Basin) have been the first to shut-in production due to significant discounts faced in mid-April, but other basins are starting to react as WTI prices crashed more recently.

Varying levels of counterparty risk have put some companies more at risk than others, as the KMI and OMP G&P systems in the Bakken have declined sharper than OKE.

“Producer reaction to the significant drop in demand has been swift and natural gas gathering and processing assets will be some of the first to be impacted by production curtailments,” said Ryan Smith, senior director, Commodity Research, East Daley Capital and author of the report. “For this reason, our team is watching counterparty risk and shut-in levels on a daily basis and working with our clients to pivot and develop strategies that are responsive to the risk.”

