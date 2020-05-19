Lust for Life LLC Update to Shareholders:

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lust for Life LLC (the "Company"), the main subsidiary of Renewable Energy & Power, Inc. (OTC: RBNW), is pleased to announce that it has taken the past few months to revamp our approach to the business, focusing more on the design and marketing program than we ever have. We have streamlined operations such that, while our overhead is substantially the same, the bulk of our resources will go towards building the brand and expanding the Company's reach and distribution channels.

The Company has also normalized our supply chain with China and have added other country supply chains such as Brazil and Mexico.

The Company is looking forward to restarting our shipping again as soon as possible, once retailers' warehouses begin their reopening plan.

Thank you to the Shareholders for your kind words of support and patience as we have lived through the most challenging time in our Company's history.

About Renewable Energy & Power, Inc.:

Renewable Energy & Power, Inc. (OTC: RBNW) is the parent company to Lust for Life Group. RBNW is a holding company for apparel lines with both direct to consumer and wholesale sales to national retail chains. Previously, RBNW was focused on renewable energy projects, however in August 2019, with the acquisition of Blind Faith Concepts, Inc., which holds 100% of Lust for Life, LLC, RBNW's management determined to shift operations to focus on apparel. For more information on RBNW, visit www.lustforlifeshoes.com.

