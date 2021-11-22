5 hours ago
OPEC considers lowering production to account for oil reserve releases
6 hours ago
Tapping US SPR will make oil supply situation worse
7 hours ago
Analysis: ‘Living hand to mouth’: Europe’s gas crunch shows little sign of easing
8 hours ago
TotalEnergies, Eni to invest billions in Libyan energy projects
8 hours ago
Oil prices pressured by both supply and demand factors
10 hours ago
Paloma Partners to acquire Goodrich Petroleum Corporation for $23.00 per fully diluted share for a total of approximately $480 million, including assumption of the company’s first lien debt

Magellan Midstream Launches Open Season for Potential Kansas-to-Colorado Refined Products Pipeline Expansion

