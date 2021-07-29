26 mins ago
Equinor and TotalEnergies exit key Venezuelan JV project
2 hours ago
Oil giant Shell raises dividend and launches $2 billion share buyback as commodity prices soar
3 hours ago
Valero Energy reports second quarter 2021 results
3 hours ago
Oil edges higher on tighter U.S. supplies, Brent tops $75 a barrel
4 hours ago
Big Oil back to boom after pandemic bust, aiding climate push
5 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 36 Bcf

Magellan Midstream Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

