Major Drilling Group International Inc. Opens the Market Canada NewsWire TORONTO, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Denis Larocque, President & CEO, Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI), joined Michael Kousaie, Vice-President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate 25 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Major Drilling is a drilling services company primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, the Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Major Drilling Group International Inc. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on January 27, 2020. SOURCE TMX Group Limited View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/06/c3160.html Copyright CNW Group 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Canada Newswire (March 6, 2020 - 10:00 AM EST)News by QuoteMedia