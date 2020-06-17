Major oil executives ‘optimistic’ amid anxiety over coronavirus ‘second wave’

CNBC

Sixteen of the world’s leading energy executives met virtually at an unprecedented meeting Tuesday night to talk about how big oil will navigate its biggest crisis in recent history while confronting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Each one of us has had to guide our respective organizations through these difficult times,” said UAE Minister of State Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who is also CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Group.

He was speaking at the gathering as part of the Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable series, where the chiefs of oil, gas, and petrochemical companies met to discuss critical issues the industry faces.

“We are seeing encouraging signs of a rebalancing oil market and the beginnings of economic recovery,” Dr Sultan told the industry titans, while highlighting the sector’s critical role in enabling economies to recover and re-open following the pandemic.

“I believe that there have been and there will continue to be valuable lessons we can all share with each other across a range of critical issues, but most importantly, on how to ensure the safety and the well-being of our people, the resilience of our business, and the long term growth of our industry,” he added.

Others at the meeting included Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Total Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne, BP CEO Bernard Looney, ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi, Occidental Petroleum President and CEO Vicki Hollub and Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani. Energy executives from Russia, China, Korea, Japan, Egypt, Germany and Spain also joined the invitation-only private session, which was moderated by IHS Chairman Dan Yergin.

‘Worst is behind us’