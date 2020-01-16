Mannville Development – East Central Alberta Project

Deal Summary



Forge Oil & Gas Limited has made the decision to consolidate its limited capital on a single core property, and as such the Greater Bonnie Glen Rex/Spirit River oil and shallow gas assets are being made available for divestiture. Forge will consider all proposals with a preference to sell the assets located Southwest Of Edmonton in East-Central Alberta for cash.

These are two distinct, but strategically related divestiture packages:

1—

EMERGING HORIZONTAL REX OIL PLAY (16° API) – Upper Mannville (Rex/Spirit River) 370 MMbbls OOIP and 4 hz wells drilled (2 on production, 2 awaiting solution gas tie-in)

–Large Land Base Of 45 Contiguous Sections in 3 Strike areas: Bonnie Glen, Ferrybank & Honeysuckle;

–8 well/section Rex Oil Horizontal development drilling opportunity;

–New generation Horizontal Drill and Completion techniques yielding excellent economics;

–Proven Horizontal play w/ successful offsetting producing wells drilled by numerous operators

–Existing oil production in the Honeysuckle area;

–Standing Rex oil wells in Bonnie Glen awaiting solution gas tie-in.

–Production: 45 boe/d, immediate tie-in and bypassed pay drilling upside gain of 245 boe/day;

–LLR of 4.0;

The plan continues to be derisked and developed by offset operators.

2—

ESTABLISHED SHALLOW GAS PRODUCTION BASE with drilling and tie-in upside

–Production: 300 mcf/d (50 boe/d), immediate tie-in and bypassed pay drilling upside gain of 167 boe/day;

–Producing gas wells in Bonnie Glen and Ferrybank;

–LLR of 1.4

–Combined LLR of 1.9 can be increased to over 2.0 by tieing-in two existing drilled and completed Rex oil wells

ADDITIONAL NARRATIVE—

Forge has assembled a large contiguous land base of 45 Sections with 100% Working Interest in an emerging Upper Manville (Rex/Spirit River Group) Oil Play (sweet, 16° API) and 57 sections with 100% Working Interest of Upper Cretaceous Natural Gas rights in the Bonnie Glen, Honeysuckle, Leduc- Woodbend and Ferrybank strike areas of Central Alberta.

Asset Highlights

• EAST-CENTRAL ALBERTA PROJECT

• U MANNVILLE; REX OIL; SPIRIT RIVER

• BONNIE GLEN; FERRYBANK

• -HONEYSUCKLE AREAS

• REX OIL (16° API)

• Proven Play. Successful Offset Operators

• LOW RISK; LONG HORIZONTALS

• 100% OPERATED WI. ~70/30 Crown & FH

• ORIGINAL OIL IN PLACE: 370 MMBBLS

• Current Prod: 20 BOPD & 146 MCFD

• Behind Pipe Rex Oil: 170 BOPD & 450 MCFD

• Current Prod: 300 MCFD

• Shallow Gas: 100% Operated WI

• Upside: 1.0 MMCFD bypassed Belly River

• Pipeline/Processing Infrastructure In Place

• SEEKING ASSET SALE

Click here to view the online data room or visit www.energyadvisors.com/deals/ to view our other 30+ assignments.

For more information, contact Steve Henrich, Canadian Representation with EAG, at [email protected] or 403-294-1906.