Mansfield Energy Appoints New Executive Position

GAINESVILLE, Ga., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mansfield Energy announced today the appointment of Rocky Dewbre to serve as President and COO of the newly formed entity, Mansfield Service Partners. Dewbre is tasked with providing governance of Mansfield's asset-intensive regional business units as well as leading the execution of the company's acquisition projects.

Mr. Dewbre began his career as a consultant with Deloitte & Touche before entering the energy industry in 1991 as an auditor for Arco. He later served as President of Susser Petroleum, where, over twenty-two years, he completed eighteen acquisitions and grew the business into a publicly-traded Fortune 500 company. Most recently, he served as CEO of Empire Petroleum and sits on the board of Core-Mark.

"Rocky's appointment positions Mansfield to grow its competitive profile in the downstream petroleum industry," said Michael Mansfield, Sr., CEO of Mansfield Energy Corp. "Recruiting high quality leaders who meet our customers' standards while also reinforcing Mansfield's On Our Way culture is important to us. Rocky fits the bill and we're fortunate to have him join the team."

