2 hours ago
Emerging energy and technology took the spotlight at The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
3 hours ago
Shale giants swear they won’t drill more, even at $200 a barrel
4 hours ago
U.N. pact may restrict plastic production. Big Oil aims to stop it
4 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 10 this week, at 645
5 hours ago
Oil heads for weekly fall on Iranian oil hopes
6 hours ago
Marathon Oil chooses cash returns over oil production ramp-up

World Oil

(Bloomberg) — Marathon Oil Corp. said oil and natural gas production won’t increase this year as it concentrates on pouring cash into dividends and share buybacks.

Source: Reuters

The shale giant announced plans to spend $1.2 billion on capital projects this year, in line with analysts’ expectations for a 20% increase from the 2021 level, according to a statement on Wednesday. The company forecasts generating more than $3 billion of free cash flow, exceeding estimates by half a billion dollars.

Marathon said it expects to exceed its commitment to return a minimum of 40% of cash from operations to investors, assuming oil prices average around $60 a barrel or higher. Per-share adjusted earnings of 77 cents exceeded the average estimate by 22 cents.

The company pledged to continue buying back shares after repurchasing $1 billion since October, reducing share count by 8%. The promise comes three weeks after Marathon increased its quarterly dividend by 17%.

