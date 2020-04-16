Marathon Oil Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its first quarter 2020 earnings news release on Wednesday, May 6, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, May 7, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Lee Warren: 713-296-4103

Stephanie Gentry: 713-296-3307

Investor Relations Contacts:

Guy Baber: 713-296-1892

John Reid: 713-296-4380

