Marathon Oil Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

 April 16, 2020 - 4:30 PM EDT
HOUSTON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its first quarter 2020 earnings news release on Wednesday, May 6, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, May 7, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

Media Relations Contacts: 
Lee Warren: 713-296-4103 
Stephanie Gentry: 713-296-3307

Investor Relations Contacts: 
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892 
John Reid: 713-296-4380

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-schedules-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301042319.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation


