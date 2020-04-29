51 mins ago
Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

 April 29, 2020 - 2:54 PM EDT
Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

FINDLAY, Ohio, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable June 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 20, 2020.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interests in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations
Taryn Erie, Manager, Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Manager, Investor Relations

Media Contacts:
Hamish Banks, Vice President, Corporate Communications (419) 421-2521
Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Corporate Communications (419) 421-3312

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation


Source: PR Newswire (April 29, 2020 - 2:54 PM EDT)

