Mark Fallon Appointed Chief Executive Officer of APTIM

APTIM today announced that Mark Fallon has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 20th. Mr. Fallon succeeds Mike Donnelly, who is retiring from APTIM this month. APTIM has been a portfolio company of Veritas Capital since 2017.

Mr. Fallon joins APTIM from the Washington Companies, where he was President and CEO of Envirocon, a national remediation and decommissioning contractor, and Modern Machinery, a distributor of heavy construction and mining equipment.

“We are pleased to welcome Mark to APTIM as CEO,” said Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital. “Mark brings over twenty-five years of experience across both the government and the commercial markets that APTIM serves and is an ideal fit to lead APTIM going forward. We are confident that Mark’s strategic leadership will help us position APTIM for long-term success.”

Mr. Fallon said, “I am honored and excited to join APTIM as CEO. I look forward to working alongside APTIM’s talented people to continue to deliver innovative and reliable solutions for its customers. I will work hard to drive growth for the Company, opportunity for APTIM’s people, and value for APTIM’s customers.”

Mark Fallon Biography

Prior to joining Envirocon and Modern Machinery, Mr. Fallon worked at CH2M (now Jacobs Engineering), where he served on the Board of Directors and held various leadership roles including President of Global Regions, President of the Global Nuclear Business and Managing Director of the Europe Region. Mr. Fallon began his career at the US Department of Energy where he served as an advisor to the Secretary of Energy.

Mr. Fallon is a member of the US Department of Energy’s Environmental Management Advisory Board. In 2013, he was appointed to serve on the Advisory Committee to the Export Import Bank of the United States. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Denver Scholarship Foundation.

About APTIM

APTIM is a leading global provider of integrated maintenance services, environmental engineering and remediation, infrastructure EPC services, program management, and disaster response and recovery for private sector and government customers.

About Veritas Capital

Veritas is a leading private investment firm that invests in companies that provide critical products and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide, including those operating in the healthcare, aerospace & defense, software, national security, communications, energy, government services and education industries. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means. For more information on Veritas Capital and its current and past investments, visit www.veritascapital.com.

