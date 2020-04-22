8 hours ago
Martin Midstream Partners Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Updated 2020 Guidance

 April 22, 2020 - 5:00 PM EDT
  • First quarter 2020 Net Income of $8.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $31.0 million
  • Quarterly distribution coverage ratio of 7.45x
  • Declares quarterly cash distribution of $0.0625 per unit
  • Updates full year 2020 guidance due to uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic and destabilized market conditions

KILGORE, Texas, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (Nasdaq:MMLP) (the "Partnership") today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

Ruben Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership said, "Operationally the Partnership was not immune to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated dislocation in the energy industry.  However, the strategic steps commenced by the Partnership in July 2018 to return to a diversified specialty services midstream business with limited direct upstream exposure, should serve us well during this crisis and its severe economic impact.  The Partnership is prioritizing the safety of our operations to protect the health of our employees, while continuing to focus on maintaining our long-term relationships with customers, vendors and stakeholders.

"In the first quarter, the Partnership was negatively impacted by lower refinery utilization and emerging demand weakness.  The Terminalling and Storage segment beat first quarter guidance though the lubricants division began showing signs of weakening demand as we approached the end of the quarter.  In the Sulfur Services segment, a delayed planting season reduced projected fertilizer sales; however, we are optimistic that the Partnership should regain some of this shortfall in the second quarter. This segment was further affected by lower refinery utilization which decreased sulfur volumes resulting in reduced operating fees in our sulfur prilling business.  In the Transportation segment, better than expected marine performance was offset by falling refinery customer demand for our trucking services. Finally, the Natural Gas Liquids segment performance was impacted by lower butane margins.

"As we look forward, the Partnership is taking steps to further strengthen its financial position, while navigating these uncertain economic times.  Specifically we are implementing several cost reduction strategies across our business segments in an attempt to minimize impact of current market conditions on the Partnership’s financial performance.  In addition, we have identified and intend to defer until 2021 certain capital expenditures that will have no effect on the safety of our employees and business partners or impact operations."

GUIDANCE UPDATE

The Partnership is withdrawing its 2020 guidance published on January 28, 2020 for lack of visibility around reduced refinery utilization due to lower global demand for refined products as a result of COVID-19.  The items below are updated and condensed:

MMLP 2020 Guidance $ millions
Adjusted EBITDA $95 - 107
Expansion Capital Expenditures $9 - 10
Maintenance Capital Expenditures $14 - 16

The Partnership has not provided comparable GAAP financial information on a forward-looking basis because it would require the Partnership to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort as the adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with a reasonable degree of certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments and unusual charges, expenses and gains.  Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.

The Partnership plans to provide detailed 2020 guidance when energy market stabilization occurs and the effects of the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are clarified.

LIQUIDITY

At March 31, 2020, the Partnership had $170 million drawn on its $400 million revolving credit facility, a $31 million reduction from December 31, 2019.  During the first quarter of 2020, the Partnership used proceeds of $5.9 million in asset sales to retire at a discount, $9.3 million of its outstanding senior notes, lowering the total outstanding to $364.5 million and generating a one-time gain of $3.5 million.  Accordingly, the Partnership’s leverage ratio, as calculated under the revolving credit facility, was 4.7 times on March 31, 2020.

The Partnership’s 7.25% senior unsecured notes (the "2021 Notes") mature on February 15, 2021 and in the event they are not refinanced by August 19, 2020, the revolving credit facility will mature on the same date, August 19, 2020.  The Partnership is actively seeking to refinance the 2021 Notes, and although no assurance of success can be given, we announced on April 6, 2020 the engagement of Stephens Inc. as a financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives to strengthen the Partnership's balance sheet and address near-term maturities.

QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

The Partnership has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.0625 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  The distribution is payable on May 15, 2020 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2020.  The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is May 7, 2020.  The Partnership continues to evaluate the distribution as it relates to our long-term capital structure goals.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

The Partnership has initiated protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.  These protocols include work from home initiatives to protect the health and safety of our employees as well as the communities where we operate, travel restrictions, and training personnel regarding preventative measures when accessing docks, vessels and operating locations.  At this time all facilities are operational and monitored closely.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Partnership had net income from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $8.8 million, or $0.22 per limited partner unit.  The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $4.8 million, a loss of $0.12 per limited partner unit.  Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $31.0 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $25.6 million.  Distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $18.3 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $4.8 million.

The Partnership had no net income from discontinued operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $1.1 million, or $0.03 per limited partner unit for the three months ended March 31, 2019.   The Partnership had no adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  The Partnership had no distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $198.9 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $240.0 million.

Distributable cash flow from continuing operations, distributable cash flow from discontinued operations, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations are non-GAAP financial measures which are explained in greater detail below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The Partnership has also included below a table entitled "Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and Distributable Cash Flow" in order to show the components of these non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measurement.

Included with this press release are the Partnership's consolidated and condensed financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and certain prior periods.  These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the information contained in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 11, 2020.

An earnings summary accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b459fe86-7d78-4932-b12f-cfb965f5714a.

Investors' Conference Call

An investors conference call to review the first quarter results and to discuss the updated guidance for 2020  will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available by calling (877) 878-2695.  For a limited time, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (855) 859-2056. The conference ID is 7893507. An archive of the replay will be on Martin Midstream Partners’ website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region.  The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution and transportation services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the Partnership's outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including (i) the current and potential impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic generally, on an industry-specific basis, and on Martin Midstream Partners' specific operations and business, (ii) Martin Midstream Partners' ability to refinance its senior unsecured notes due February 15, 2021 prior to August 19, 2020, (iii) Martin Midstream Partners' pursuit of strategic alternatives, (iv) the effects of the continued volatility of commodity prices and the related macroeconomic and political environment, and (v) other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While the Partnership believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors.  A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Partnership's annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except where required to do so by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Partnership's management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to analyze its performance. These include: (1) net income before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), (2) adjusted EBITDA and (3) distributable cash flow.  The Partnership's management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and the ability to generate and distribute cash flow, and as key components of its internal financial reporting. The Partnership's management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations, and Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations.  Certain items excluded from EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations are significant components in understanding and assessing an entity's financial performance, such as cost of capital and historical costs of depreciable assets. The Partnership has included information concerning EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations because it provides investors and management with additional information to better understand the following: financial performance of the Partnership's assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; the Partnership's operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other similarly situated entities; and the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects.  The Partnership's method of computing adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities. The economic substance behind the Partnership's use of adjusted EBITDA is to measure the ability of the Partnership's assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs, support its indebtedness and make distributions to its unitholders.

Distributable Cash Flow and Distributable Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations.  Distributable cash flow is a significant performance measure used by the Partnership's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to compare basic cash flows generated by the Partnership to the cash distributions it expects to pay unitholders.  Distributable cash flow is also an important financial measure for the Partnership's unitholders since it serves as an indicator of the Partnership's success in providing a cash return on investment. Specifically, this financial measure indicates to investors whether or not the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain or support an increase in its quarterly distribution rates.  Distributable cash flow is also a quantitative standard used throughout the investment community with respect to publicly-traded partnerships because the value of a unit of such an entity is generally determined by the unit's yield, which in turn is based on the amount of cash distributions the entity pays to a unitholder.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, distributable cash flow, and distributable cash flow from discontinued operations, should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Partnership's method of computing these measures may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities.

Additional information concerning the Partnership is available on the Partnership's website at www.MMLP.com or by contacting:

Sharon Taylor - Head of Investor Relations
(877) 256-6644


MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)

 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets   
Cash$68  $2,856 
Accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $498 and $532, respectively59,073  87,254 
Inventories46,830  62,540 
Due from affiliates15,100  17,829 
Fair value of derivatives2   
Other current assets6,396  5,833 
Assets held for sale  5,052 
Total current assets127,469  181,364 
    
Property, plant and equipment, at cost893,619  884,728 
Accumulated depreciation(479,301) (467,531)
Property, plant and equipment, net414,318  417,197 
    
Goodwill17,705  17,705 
Right-of-use assets25,771  23,901 
Deferred income taxes, net23,136  23,422 
Other assets, net3,800  3,567 
Total assets$612,199  $667,156 
    
Liabilities and Partners’ Capital (Deficit)   
Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations$369,238  $6,758 
Trade and other accounts payable52,713  64,802 
Product exchange payables4,772  4,322 
Due to affiliates1,304  1,470 
Income taxes payable605  472 
Fair value of derivatives  667 
Other accrued liabilities20,282  28,789 
Total current liabilities448,914  107,280 
    
Long-term debt, net165,543  569,788 
Finance lease obligations526  717 
Operating lease liabilities17,810  16,656 
Other long-term obligations8,907  8,911 
Total liabilities641,700  703,352 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
Partners’ capital (deficit)(29,501) (36,196)
Total partners’ capital (deficit)(29,501) (36,196)
Total liabilities and partners' capital (deficit)$612,199  $667,156 

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 11, 2020.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2020 2019
Revenues:   
Terminalling and storage *$20,474  $23,104 
Transportation *38,941  37,795 
Sulfur services2,915  2,859 
Product sales: *   
Natural gas liquids82,211  116,474 
Sulfur services25,408  28,734 
Terminalling and storage28,934  31,067 
 136,553  176,275 
Total revenues198,883  240,033 
    
Costs and expenses:   
Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization)   
Natural gas liquids *69,835  106,190 
Sulfur services *15,295  19,696 
Terminalling and storage *23,680  26,871 
 108,810  152,757 
Expenses:   
Operating expenses *51,282  51,849 
Selling, general and administrative *10,462  10,200 
Depreciation and amortization15,239  14,901 
Total costs and expenses185,793  229,707 
    
Other operating income, net2,510  (720)
Operating income15,600  9,606 
    
Other income (expense):   
Interest expense, net(9,925) (13,671)
Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes3,484   
Other, net3  3 
Total other expense(6,438) (13,668)
    
Net income (loss) before taxes9,162  (4,062)
Income tax expense(347) (696)
Income (loss) from continuing operations8,815  (4,758)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes  1,102 
Net income (loss)8,815  (3,656)
Less general partner's interest in net (income) loss(176) 73 
Less income allocable to unvested restricted units(55) 2 
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)$8,584  $(3,581)

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 11, 2020.

*Related Party Transactions Shown Below

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

*Related Party Transactions Included Above

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2020 2019
Revenues:*   
Terminalling and storage$15,874 $18,972
Transportation5,894 5,643
Product Sales92 421
Costs and expenses:*   
Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization)   
Sulfur services2,767 2,574
Terminalling and storage5,777 5,909
Expenses:   
Operating expenses21,771 22,536
Selling, general and administrative8,312 8,535

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 11, 2020.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2020 2019
Allocation of net income (loss) attributable to:   
Limited partner interest:   
Continuing operations$8,584  $(4,660)
Discontinued operations  1,079 
 $8,584  $(3,581)
General partner interest:   
Continuing operations$176  $(95)
Discontinued operations  22 
 $176  $(73)
    
Net income (loss) per unit attributable to limited partners:   
Basic:   
Continuing operations$0.22  $(0.12)
Discontinued operations  0.03 
 $0.22  $(0.09)
Weighted average limited partner units - basic38,641  38,682 
Diluted:   
Continuing operations$0.22  $(0.12)
Discontinued operations  0.03 
 $0.22  $(0.09)
Weighted average limited partner units - diluted38,644  38,682 

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 11, 2020.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CAPITAL (DEFICIT)
(Dollars in thousands)

   Partners’ Capital (Deficit)  
 Parent Net
Investment		 Common Limited General
Partner
Amount		  
  Units Amount  Total
Balances - January 1, 2019$23,720  39,032,237  $258,085  $6,627  $288,432 
Net loss    (3,583) (73) $(3,656)
Issuance of restricted units  16,944      $ 
Forfeiture of restricted units  (118,087)     $ 
Cash distributions    (19,221) (392) $(19,613)
Unit-based compensation    352    $352 
Purchase of treasury units  (31,504) (392)   $(392)
Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets    (102,393)   $(102,393)
Deferred taxes on acquired assets and liabilities    24,781    $24,781 
Contribution to parent(23,720)       $(23,720)
Balances - March 31, 2019$  38,899,590  $157,629  $6,162  $163,791 
          
Balances - January 1, 2020$  38,863,389  $(38,342) $2,146  $(36,196)
Net loss    8,639  176  $8,815 
Issuance of restricted units  81,000      $ 
Forfeiture of restricted units  (84,134)     $ 
Cash distributions    (2,408) (49) $(2,457)
Unit-based compensation    346    $346 
Purchase of treasury units  (7,748) (9)   $(9)
Balances - March 31, 2020$  38,852,507  $(31,774) $2,273  $(29,501)

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 11, 2020.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2020 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income (loss)$8,815  $(3,656)
Less:  (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes  (1,102)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations8,815  (4,758)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization15,239  14,901 
Amortization and write-off of deferred debt issuance costs492  895 
Amortization of premium on notes payable(77) (77)
Deferred income tax expense286  369 
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, net190  720 
Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes(3,484)  
Derivative (income) loss(33) 239 
Net cash paid for commodity derivatives(636) (385)
Unit-based compensation346  352 
Change in current assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions and dispositions:   
Accounts and other receivables26,413  13,451 
Product exchange receivables  (15)
Inventories15,710  15,235 
Due from affiliates2,729  (7,384)
Other current assets(1,413) (102)
Trade and other accounts payable(10,440) 10,881 
Product exchange payables450  1,930 
Due to affiliates(166) 1,154 
Income taxes payable133  544 
Other accrued liabilities(9,118) (11,177)
Change in other non-current assets and liabilities(547) (1,351)
Net cash provided by continuing operating activities44,889  35,422 
Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities  5,181 
Net cash provided by operating activities44,889  40,603 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Payments for property, plant and equipment(12,260) (6,637)
Acquisitions  (23,720)
Payments for plant turnaround costs(150) (3,827)
Proceeds from involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment1,768   
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment4,347  574 
Net cash used in continuing investing activities(6,295) (33,610)
Net cash used in discontinued investing activities  (336)
Net cash used in investing activities(6,295) (33,946)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations(114,724) (89,255)
Proceeds from long-term debt76,000  205,000 
Purchase of treasury units(9) (392)
Payment of debt issuance costs(192) (77)
Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets  (102,393)
Cash distributions paid(2,457) (19,613)
Net cash used in financing activities(41,382) (6,730)
    
Net decrease in cash(2,788) (73)
Cash at beginning of period2,856  300 
Cash at end of period$68  $227 
Non-cash additions to property, plant and equipment$2,142  $2,001 

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying notes and other information included in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 11, 2020.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Terminalling and Storage Segment

                Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

 Three Months Ended
March 31,		 Variance Percent
Change
 2020 2019  
      
 (In thousands, except BBL per day)  
Revenues:       
Services$22,167  $24,800  $(2,633) (11)%
Products28,967  31,092  (2,125) (7)%
Total revenues51,134  55,892  (4,758) (9)%
        
Cost of products sold24,988  28,277  (3,289) (12)%
Operating expenses12,951  13,353  (402) (3)%
Selling, general and administrative expenses1,659  1,349  310  23%
Depreciation and amortization7,456  7,837  (381) (5)%
 4,080  5,076  (996) (20)%
Other operating income (loss), net(3,051) 10  (3,061) (30,610)%
Operating income$1,029  $5,086  $(4,057) (80)%
        
Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons)20,000  20,000    %
Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (BBL per day)6,500  6,500    %

Transportation Segment

                Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

 Three Months Ended
March 31,		 Variance Percent
Change
 2020 2019  
      
 (In thousands)  
Revenues$45,174  $45,186  $(12) %
Operating expenses35,162  35,265  (103) %
Selling, general and administrative expenses2,135  2,085  50  2%
Depreciation and amortization4,280  3,570  710  20%
 $3,597  $4,266  $(669) (16)%
Other operating loss, net(1,208) (736) (472) (64)%
Operating income$2,389  $3,530  $(1,141) (32)%

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)

Sulfur Services Segment

                Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019         

 Three Months Ended
March 31,		 Variance Percent
Change
 2020 2019  
      
 (In thousands)  
Revenues:       
Services$2,915  $2,859  $56  2%
Products25,421  28,734  (3,313) (12)%
Total revenues28,336  31,593  (3,257) (10)%
        
Cost of products sold16,804  21,566  (4,762) (22)%
Operating expenses2,910  2,163  747  35%
Selling, general and administrative expenses1,203  1,178  25  2%
Depreciation and amortization2,894  2,868  26  1%
 4,525  3,818  707  19%
Other operating income, net6,771    6,771   
Operating income$11,296  $3,818  $7,478  196%
        
Sulfur (long tons)183  109  74  68%
Fertilizer (long tons)74  67  7  10%
Total sulfur services volumes (long tons)257  176  81  46%

Natural Gas Liquids Segment

                Comparative Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

 Three Months Ended
March 31,		 Variance Percent
Change
 2020 2019  
      
 (In thousands)  
Products Revenues$82,215  $116,474  $(34,259) (29)%
Cost of products sold74,260  111,309  (37,049) (33)%
Operating expenses939  1,706  (767) (45)%
Selling, general and administrative expenses1,147  1,100  47  4%
Depreciation and amortization609  626  (17) (3)%
 5,260  1,733  3,527  204%
Other operating income (loss), net(2) 6  (8) (133)%
Operating income$5,258  $1,739  $3,519  202%
        
NGL sales volumes (Bbls)2,445  2,907  (462) (16)%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to our most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, which represents EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow.

Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2020 2019
    
 (in thousands)
Net income (loss)$8,815  $(3,656)
Less:  (Income) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes  (1,102)
Income (loss) from continuing operations8,815  (4,758)
Adjustments:   
Interest expense, net9,925  13,671 
Income tax expense347  696 
Depreciation and amortization15,239  14,901 
EBITDA from Continuing Operations34,326  24,510 
Adjustments:   
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, net190  720 
Unrealized mark-to-market on commodity derivatives(669) (147)
Transaction costs associated with acquisitions  184 
Lower of cost or market adjustments335   
Gain on repurchase of senior unsecured notes(3,484)  
Unit-based compensation346  352 
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations31,044  25,619 
Adjustments:   
Interest expense, net(9,925) (13,671)
Income tax expense(347) (696)
Amortization of debt premium(77) (77)
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs492  895 
Deferred income tax expense286  369 
Payments for plant turnaround costs(150) (3,827)
Maintenance capital expenditures(3,026) (3,859)
Distributable Cash Flow from Continuing Operations$18,297  $4,753 
    
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes$  $1,102 
Adjustments:   
Depreciation and amortization  4,081 
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations  5,183 
Maintenance capital expenditures  (336)
Distributable Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations$  $4,847 

 

Primary Logo


