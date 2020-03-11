Mary Chronopoulos Appointed Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Énergir inc.

MONTRÉAL, March 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Énergir Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Chronopoulos as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Énergir Inc., the general partner of Énergir, L.P. ("Énergir"), effective April 6, 2020.

Mary Chronopoulos has more than 20 years of experience in managing the financial affairs of major companies. She notably worked as Groupe BMR's Chief Financial Officer, and as the Vice President, Finance of Aldo Group, Saputo's Bakery division, and of Quebecor Media's Les Éditions CEC.

CPA, CMA of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec, Mary Chronopoulos has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Concordia University, as well as an Executive MBA from its John Molson School of Business.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mary Chronopoulos to the Énergir team. She will be a valuable asset to help us seize available opportunities to achieve our mission of offering increasingly sustainable energy solutions to our clients and to the communities we serve," said Éric Lachance, President and CEO of Énergir Inc.

About Énergir inc. and Énergir

Énergir Inc. mainly holds an economic interest of approximately 71% in Énergir, for which it acts as the general partner and a financing vehicle.

With more than $8 billion in assets, Énergir is a diversified energy company whose mission is to meet the energy needs of its 525,000 customers and the communities it serves in an increasingly sustainable way. In Québec, it is the leading natural gas distribution company and also produces, through its subsidiaries, electricity from wind power. In the United States, through its subsidiaries, the company operates in nearly fifteen states, where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, in addition to being the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Énergir values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides a variety of energy services. Énergir hopes to become the partner of choice for those striving toward a better energy future.

SOURCE Énergir

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/11/c4727.html