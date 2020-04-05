Massive oilsands mine Fort Hills could be Alberta’s first victim of the global price war

Financial Post

The last major oilsands mine to start operating in northern Alberta could be Canada’s first big casualty of the Saudi-Russian price war and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teck Resources Ltd., one of the partners in the Fort Hills project that formally opened in September 2018, is considering a full shutdown of the mine to cut costs after local prices hit record lows. Suncor Energy Inc., another partner in the venture, announced last week one of the mine’s two production lines would be closed to preserve cash.

“The partners continue to further analyze capital- and operating-cost reduction opportunities, and, as you might imagine, we’re certainly looking at the potential shutdown of the operation,” Teck Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay said during an investor presentation. “However, more work needs to be done and we will update you as work progresses.”

