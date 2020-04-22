Matter Celebrates Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary with Continued Support of Sustainable Client and Agency Initiatives

Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services and digital marketing — marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day by recognizing and celebrating the important measures clients are taking to protect the environment. The agency is also formalizing its pledge to continue to take action that will positively impact its communities nationwide through the launch of the Matter Sustainability Committee.

“We are inspired by our sustainably-minded clients, today and each day,” said Matter CEO, Scott Signore. “As individuals and as organizations, we believe that we can all contribute more to protecting our planet and we’re proud to be collaborating with leaders who are making a difference.”

Matter is currently working with multiple clients that are committed to conserving the Earth and inspiring change, including:

Bags 4 My Cause: An innovative program that works directly with retailers to generate donations for local non-profits through the sale of reusable shopping bags. B4MC has supported 21,000+ local non-profits and prevented 27M+ plastic/paper bags from being used.

INTURN: A one-of-a-kind, enterprise solution that empowers brands to efficiently convert slow-moving and excess inventory into working capital. INTURN ensures excess inventory ends up back in the hands of consumers — not a landfill.

RoadRunner Recycling: An innovative startup providing custom recycling and waste solutions engineered to improve waste stream management.

Sappi North America: A diversified global wood fiber group unlocking the power of renewable resources to provide biobased solutions, focusing on dissolving pulp, graphic, packaging and speciality papers, and biomaterials. The client released its 2019 Sustainability Report this week.

Unitil: A regional electricity and natural gas provider committed to helping its customers find sustainable, affordable energy solutions. Unitil frequently partners with its communities to advance important regional energy efficiency initiatives and environmental projects.

Formed in early 2020, Matter’s Sustainability Committee was created to bolster the agency’s environmental efforts and minimize its contribution to climate change. Comprised of 40 members across Matter's offices, the team is dedicated to identifying eco-friendly office supply swaps, organizing volunteer and clean-up events, and educating employees and clients alike about environmentally-friendly best practices and initiatives.

Check out Matter's blog for ways to celebrate Earth Day's 50th anniversary during this unique time.

