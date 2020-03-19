Maxim Power Corp. Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today the release of financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. The audited consolidated financial statements, accompanying notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) will be available on SEDAR and on MAXIM's website on March 19, 2020. All figures reported herein are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 4,972 $ 9,755 $ 28,335 $ 19,744 Net income (loss) (2,173 ) 8,833 (5,850 ) 4,377 Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.08 Total debt $ 49,001 $ - $ 49,001 $ - Total assets $ 225,274 $ 172,188 $ 225,274 $ 172,188

OPERATING RESULTS

Revenue in fourth quarter of 2019 decreased primarily due to decreased generation volumes. Milner generated 74,181 MWh of electricity in the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to 146,550 MWh in 2018. Net loss increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to the same period in 2018. This variance is primarily due to recognizing deferred tax assets in 2018 and the same factor impacting revenue.

Revenue in 2019 increased primarily due to increased generation volumes as a result of a full year of operations at Milner versus seven months of operations in 2018 due to unfavorable power market conditions. Milner also benefited from increased generation capacity under natural gas-only operation and improved reliability. Milner generated 442,916 MWh of electricity in 2019, as compared to 304,711 MWh in 2018. Net loss increased in 2019 when compared to income in 2018. The change in this financial measure was primarily due to the recognition of deferred tax assets in 2018, partially offset by realized gains on commodity risk management activities, increased revenue from a full year of operations at Milner and lower depreciation in 2019.

MILNER 2 ("M2") DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

During 2019 MAXIM made significant progress on the construction of its 204 MW natural gas-fired power plant at its H.R. Milner site ("M2"). Construction of M2 is approximately 93% complete as of the date of this press release. MAXIM believes strongly that this asset will be a top performing facility in its class in the Alberta market. MAXIM currently estimates that total capital expenditures to construct M2, excluding borrowing costs, will be $147 million and currently anticipates that M2 will commence commercial operations late in the second quarter of 2020. MAXIM is closely monitoring the potential effects of recent disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on M2, including as it relates to access to products, services and labour and other relevant market and economic conditions, which may affect M2, including construction costs and timing of commercial operations thereof. MAXIM has the option in the future to increase the capacity of the facility to approximately 300 MW, in conjunction with increasing the efficiency of the facility, by investing capital to expand M2 to operate with combined cycle technology.

FINANCING

On December 19, 2019, MAXIM announced that it entered into a credit agreement with ATB Financial (“ATB”) for a thirty-five month term that provides for senior debt financing of up to $44 million to support financing requirements of M2, plus a cash collateralized letter of credit facility of $8 million to replace MAXIM's current outstanding letters of credit for equal amounts. The loan provides for the financing of M2 under three credit facilities. The Corporation is able to borrow up to $30 million under a construction loan that has a term of thirty-five months with an amortization requirement of ten years commencing when construction of M2 is complete. The Corporation is also able to borrow up to $10 million under a revolving credit facility for the construction of M2. Upon completion of construction of M2, this revolving facility will become available for general corporate purposes and the Corporation will be able to access a second revolving credit facility to finance certain short-term working capital requirements up to $4 million.

During 2019, MAXIM announced that it entered into, amended and subordinated credit agreements with two related parties, Alpine Capital Corp. and Prairie Merchant Corporation, that collectively provide for up to $75 million to fully fund the construction and development of M2. Alpine Capital Corp. is a company majority owned by M. Bruce Chernoff, a director, Chairman and significant shareholder of the Corporation and Prairie Merchant Corporation is a company owned and controlled by W. Brett Wilson, a director and significant shareholder of MAXIM. The loan is convertible at $2.25 per share and bears interest at 12% per annum. It is a revolving, secured, credit facility that is subordinated to the ATB credit facilities. The term of the convertible loan ends upon repayment of the ATB credit facilities.

OTHER DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

MAXIM has permits to construct and operate electric power projects totalling 536 MW of generating capacity in Alberta, which are in addition to M2. Of this amount, 346 MW of generation capacity is at the Milner site and the remaining 190 MW of generation capacity is for the peaking station at Deerland. MAXIM also has a wind power development project, Buffalo Atlee, which has the development potential of up to 200 MW of wind generation capacity. As at the date of this press release, no definitive commitments have been made on these projects.

AUC LOSS FACTOR DECISION

As previously reported, MAXIM, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Milner Power Inc., has an outstanding complaint relating to the Alberta Electric System Operator ("AESO") Line Loss Rule for the period of January 1, 2006 to December 31, 2016. MAXIM anticipates cash proceeds to be approximately $40 million, based on calculations established using information currently available on the final public record, before accounting for the time value of money. The Corporation anticipates, based on the AESO’s current published timelines that the collection of these prior overpayments and the time value of money component at the Bank of Canada Bank Rate plus 1.5%, will occur in the middle of 2021. On December 3, 2019, the AESO made application to the AUC seeking a Review and Variance of an AUC decision that, if approved, would enable the AESO to pursue year-by-year settlement of the historic period with first payments issued as early as the third quarter of 2020. MAXIM does not anticipate the AUC to rule on the Review and Variance application until the end of the second quarter of 2020.

About MAXIM

Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is an Alberta focused independent power producer which currently owns and operates a 150 MW power plant near Grande Cache, Alberta. Milner is nearing the end of its life under federal climate change regulations and is being replaced by M2 with anticipated nameplate capacity of 204 MW in simple cycle mode. MAXIM has the option in the future to increase the capacity of M2, in conjunction with increasing the overall efficiency of the facility, by upgrading M2 into a combined cycle plant. In addition, MAXIM continues to explore development options for its remaining permitted gas-fired generation capacity in Alberta and permitting of its wind power generation project. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol “MXG”. For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at www.maximpowercorp.com .

For further information please contact:

Michael R. Mayder, President and CFO, (403) 263-3021.

