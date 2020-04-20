McCoy Global Announces Business Update

EDMONTON, April 20, 2020 /CNW/ - McCoy Global Inc. ("McCoy," "McCoy Global" or "the Corporation") (TSX:MCB) today announced its business update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and significant decline in oil and gas consumption globally.

COVID-19

"When the COVID-19 crisis began, McCoy Global management immediately implemented new health and safety protocols to protect our employees and their families, suppliers, customers and the communities in which we operate," said Jim Rakievich, McCoy's President & CEO.

"Our production facilities have remained operational thanks to the new protocols and the efforts and commitments of our teams. In addition, we were able to provide remote working capabilities to all of those who were not essential to be physically present at our operations.

Market Outlook

"As a result of the significant decline in oil and gas consumption globally and accompanying decline in oil and gas prices, E&P capital spending plans continue to be cut materially, particularly in the North American land market, and we expect our customers will follow with significantly reduced capital equipment spending.

Adjustments

"McCoy has responded to the industry downturn with a plan of actions that are intended to protect our balance sheet in anticipation of revenue challenges."

The Corporation announced the following actions:

Employee headcount reductions

Salary and wage cuts across all levels of the organization, including Board and President & CEO cuts of 25%, and 20% cuts for other Executives

Budgeted 2020 capital expenditure for production and rental fleet reduced by 80%

Budgeted 2020 capital expenditures on the Corporation's digital technology roadmap reduced by 60%, primarily related to external expenditures. The Corporation will continue to deploy internal resources to advance the development of this key strategic initiative.

Elimination of all non-essential travel and other discretionary spending

Additional G&A cost-cutting measures being implemented

The aggregate of these actions to date will result in estimated annualized savings of CAD$6.5 million ( USD$5.0 million )

( ) The Corporation's application for the US Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPP) of US$1.9 million being approved and funded

being approved and funded Applications in place for additional U.S. and Canadian government relief programs

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global provides technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. The Corporation operates internationally through direct sales and distributors with operations in Canada, the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates. McCoy's corporate headquarters are located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The Corporation's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "MCB".

