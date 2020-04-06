McDermott Announces Substantial Completion of Entergy Louisiana’s Lake Charles Power Station

HOUSTON, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. today announced it successfully achieved substantial completion of Entergy Louisiana, LLC's Lake Charles Power Station, a combined-cycle gas power station in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This milestone means the plant has now been turned over to the owner and can begin commercial operations.

"Congratulations to the project team whose commitment to execution excellence has allowed us to deliver the Lake Charles Power Station more than a month ahead of schedule," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "I also applaud the team's focus on safety—they reached substantial completion with 3.9 million safe work hours without a lost-time incident."

The Lake Charles Power Station project is a 994-megawatt natural gas-fired, combined-cycle power plant that is expected to be one of the cleanest and most efficient fossil fuel-fired plants developed by Entergy Louisiana. It will produce power sufficient for approximately 675,000 Louisiana homes.

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally integrated resources include more than 42,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

