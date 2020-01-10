MDR Stock Trades Near Lows With Bankruptcy ‘Weeks Away’

MDR stock is continuing to sink through January after sources close to McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) said that the company was in talks with lenders to file for bankruptcy within weeks.

MDR Stock Collapses on Bankruptcy Woes

According to reports published in the Wall Street Journal last week, the troubled oil field services firm is in discussions with its lenders to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks. Sources close to the matter have said that a consortium of creditors led by HPS Investment Partners and Baupost Group LLC will offer approximately US$2 billion in financing ...