MEA Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Research Report: By Technology (Laser-Based, Light-Based, Electromagnetic Energy-Based, Ultrasound-Based, Cryolipolysis, Suction-Based, Plasma Energy-Based), Application (Facial & Skin Resurfacing/Photo Rejuvenation, Hair Removal, Skin Tightening, Fat Reduction & Body Contouring, Cellulite Reduction), Distribution Channel (Indirect, Direct), End User (Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals, Home-Use), Geographical Outlook (Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.

A.E., Iran, Israel, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan) - Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024



From $87.6 million in 2018, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) energy-based aesthetic devices market is predicted to garner $129.4 million revenue by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2019–2024). The drivers of the market are the surging geriatric population, growing awareness regarding the safety and usage of energy-based aesthetic devices, and the shift toward non-surgical minimally invasive aesthetic treatments. These devices are based on different sources of energy, such as electromagnetic, laser, and plasma energy.



Based on technology, the MEA energy-based aesthetic devices market is classified into plasma energy, suction, cryolipolysis, ultrasound, electromagnetic energy, light, and laser-based. The classification of laser-based technology held the largest share in the market in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the wide application of this technology in fat reduction and hair removal and its use in skin resurfacing devices. It has many variants — ruby, alexandrite, carbon dioxide, potassium titanyl phosphate, erbium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet, and neodymium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet.



The categories of the MEA energy-based aesthetic devices market based on application are cellulite reduction, fat reduction & body contouring, skin tightening, hair removal, and facial & skin resurfacing/ photo rejuvenation. In the forecast period, the fastest growing category in the market is expected to be the fat reduction & body contouring. This can be credited to the rising cases of obesity in the region. Further, rather than going through painful surgeries, people are opting for energy-based aesthetic devices for non-surgical removal of fat.



The MEA energy-based aesthetic devices market is witnessing the trend of growing inclination toward having flawless skin and appearance. Not only women, but also men have become conscious about their looks and desire to look young. This is driving the demand for aesthetic treatments, thereby boosting the requirement for such devices. Saudi women increasingly go for procedures, such as face lifts, facial fat injection, laser hair removal, and liposuction. A survey conducted by Euromonitor International stated that in 2015, about 95,000 cosmetic surgeries were performed in Saudi Arabia.



The MEA energy-based aesthetic devices market is observing growth due to the swift inclusion of advanced technologies in the medical industry. Consumers have become aware about pros and cons associated with surgical aesthetic treatments and are now opting for non-surgical methods. Cosmetic treatments are pretty cost-intensive, and many patients of different countries travel to emerging economies for cheaper healthcare services. For instance, Turkey received 756,000 patients from 144 nationalities in 2017, which generated a $7.2 billion to the country’s economy, as per Turkish Healthcare Travel Council.



The MEA energy-based aesthetic devices market is headed toward prosperity as extensive research and development activities are going on in this domain for expanding the application area of these devices. In the field of laser, technical advancements have led to the development of new laser light delivery systems which make use of nanometer-sized fiber optics to be used for the treatment of various diseases and conditions. The machines have become extremely handy, in terms of size, and are able to carry out a procedure in less time with improved precision.



Therefore, the market for energy-based aesthetic devices in the region would flourish as the demand for cosmetic procedures is set to increase further in the forecast period.

