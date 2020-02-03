Media Advisory - Canada Energy Regulator to hear Oral Indigenous Knowledge on NGTL application for North Corridor Expansion Project
CALGARY, Feb. 3, 2020
CER expects to hear evidence from eight Indigenous communities
CALGARY, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (Commission, CER) will hear oral Indigenous knowledge on an application from NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) to build and operate approximately 81 kilometres of natural gas pipeline in northern Alberta.
The CER recognizes that Indigenous peoples have an oral tradition for sharing knowledge from generation to generation. This information cannot always be shared meaningfully in writing. Indigenous knowledge can provide relevant information to the Commission, including information that may otherwise have been unavailable.
The hearings will begin at 1:30 pm on Monday, February 3 and run until Thursday, February 6 at the Chateau Nova in Peace River, AB. Media and the public are welcome to attend. There will also be a live audio broadcast.
Monday, February 3, 2020 – Thursday, February 6, 2020
Chateau Nova Peace River
10010 74 St, Peace River, AB
9 am – 12 pm (MST)
1:30 – 4:30 pm (MST)
6 pm – 9 pm (MST)
Monday, February 3
Peerless Trout First Nation
Tuesday, February 4
Bigstone Cree Nation
Dene Tha' First Nation
Papaschase Cree Nation
Wednesday, February 5
Driftpile Cree Nation
Louis Bull Tribe
8 am – 11 am (MST)
12 pm – 3 pm (MST)
Thursday, February 6
Peavine Metis Settlement
Whitefish Lake First Nation #459
