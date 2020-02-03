Media Advisory – Canada Energy Regulator to hear Oral Indigenous Knowledge on NGTL application for North Corridor Expansion Project

CER expects to hear evidence from eight Indigenous communities

CALGARY, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (Commission, CER) will hear oral Indigenous knowledge on an application from NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) to build and operate approximately 81 kilometres of natural gas pipeline in northern Alberta.

The CER recognizes that Indigenous peoples have an oral tradition for sharing knowledge from generation to generation. This information cannot always be shared meaningfully in writing. Indigenous knowledge can provide relevant information to the Commission, including information that may otherwise have been unavailable.

The hearings will begin at 1:30 pm on Monday, February 3 and run until Thursday, February 6 at the Chateau Nova in Peace River, AB. Media and the public are welcome to attend. There will also be a live audio broadcast.

Monday, February 3, 2020 – Thursday, February 6, 2020

Chateau Nova Peace River

10010 74 St, Peace River, AB



9 am – 12 pm (MST) 1:30 – 4:30 pm (MST) 6 pm – 9 pm (MST) Monday, February 3

Peerless Trout First Nation

Tuesday, February 4 Bigstone Cree Nation Dene Tha' First Nation Papaschase Cree Nation Wednesday, February 5 Driftpile Cree Nation Louis Bull Tribe



8 am – 11 am (MST) 12 pm – 3 pm (MST) Thursday, February 6 Peavine Metis Settlement Whitefish Lake First Nation #459











Link to audio broadcast - https://cer.isilive.net/NOVA/

Link to project webpage – http://www.cer-rec.gc.ca/NGTLNorthCorridor

Link to Regulatory Documents - https://apps.cer-rec.gc.ca/REGDOCS/Item/View/3760383

