Media Advisory: TransAlta Renewables First Quarter 2020 Results and Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, April 20, 2020 /CNW/ - TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables") (TSX: RNW) will release its first quarter 2020 results before market open on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

TransAlta Renewables will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET). In light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (known as "COVID-19") and to mitigate against its risks, the Meeting will be held in virtual-only format. Shareholders and guests will not be able to attend the Meeting physically.

In order to vote, Shareholders must carefully follow the instructions set out in their applicable form of proxy or Voting Instruction Form and in the Management Proxy Circular under "How to Attend and Participate at the Meeting". The Meeting will be accessible by logging in online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/253043954. To be admitted to the Meeting, registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders must enter the control number found on their proxy or in the notice that was or will be sent to them, as described in the Management Proxy Circular.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc.

TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility and one natural gas pipeline, representing an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, Minnesota and the State of Western Australia. Our objectives are to (i) provide stable, consistent returns for investors through the ownership of, and investment in, highly contracted renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure assets that provide stable cash flow primarily through long-term contracts with strong counterparties; (ii) pursue and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities in the renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure sectors; (iii) maintain diversity in terms of geography, generation and counterparties; and (iv) pay out 80 to 85 per cent of cash available for distribution to the shareholders of the Company on an annual basis.

