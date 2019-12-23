Media Speculation

(via TheNewswire)

December 23, 2019 - TheNewswire - Calgary, AB - Zenith Energy Ltd., ("Zenith" or the "Company"), (LSE:ZEN); (TSXV:ZEE); (OSE:ZENA-ME), the international oil & gas production company, notes the announcement from Anglo African Oil & Gas plc ("AAOG"), and confirms that Zenith is in discussion with AAOG to purchase certain assets of AAOG, but that there can be no certainty that any transaction will be completed.

Zenith will update the market accordingly if and when matters have progressed sufficiently.

