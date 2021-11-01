Megan Hays joins Kimmeridge as firm drives change in public E&P sector

Yahoo Finance

NEW YORK and DENVER, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ –Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC (“Kimmeridge” or the “Firm”), a private investment firm focused on upstream energy, with an investment philosophy underpinned by fundamental research, today announced that Megan Hays has joined the firm as a managing director on its public investment team.

With the launch of its dedicated public strategy in 2020, Kimmeridge has been focused on constructively engaging with public E&Ps to help reform the operating model, governance, and environmental performance within the industry.

Mrs. Hays brings with her 15 years of investor relations experience, with deep industry knowledge from her roles at major public E&P companies. Most recently, she served as the vice president of investor relations at Cimarex Energy Co., where she led ESG engagement and reporting efforts and helped the company navigate its $19 billion merger with Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Previously, she was vice president of investor relations and public affairs at Concho Resources Inc., where she led investor relations and media affairs in addition to developing and driving the company’s ESG strategy and reporting.

Mark Viviano, Head of Public Equities at Kimmeridge, said, “While important reforms have been achieved in the public E&P sector, there is still much work to be done to prepare the sector for the energy transition. The industry successfully evolved its messaging at the depths of the crises, but we are at a critical juncture as it transitions from the adoption to execution phase of the new business model. We cannot allow the recent rise in commodity prices to reduce the sense of urgency around addressing the underlying issues of alignment, accountability, and environmental stewardship that remain an impediment to attracting long-term investors back to the sector.”

Mr. Viviano continued, “We are delighted to welcome Megan to the team. She brings a unique perspective through her direct industry experience while sharing our passion for reform. She will be instrumental in helping Kimmeridge further advance its active engagement and thought leadership in the sector.”