Merkel defends U.S. Nord Stream 2 deal as Ukraine cries foul

BERLIN/KYIV – German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended a deal with the United States that allows the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to proceed as a pragmatic compromise, but Ukraine said it was too weak to ensure Russia behaves the way Kyiv and the West want.

Ukraine has long opposed the nearly completed $11 billion project which will take Russian gas to Germany because it will give Moscow the theoretical option to stop routing gas via Ukraine, a move that would deprive Kyiv of billions of dollars in lucrative transit fees and, it says, imperil its security.

A current transit deal expires in 2024 and Russia has made clear it will only extend it if the commercial terms are right.

Despite long-standing U.S. objections to the project, President Joe Biden’s administration concluded that it was too advanced to stop. Germany, which strongly backs the pipeline, and the United States announced on Wednesday what amounted to a truce over the pipeline.

Under its terms, Germany pledged to respond to any attempt by Russia to use energy as a weapon against Ukraine and other Central and Eastern European countries. The deal also included a commitment to help Ukraine continue to receive transit fees once Nord Stream 2, now 98% complete, becomes operational.

Merkel said on Thursday she had secured Russian assurances that Moscow would not use the pipeline as a weapon but that Berlin was ready to react with sanctions if it did so.

“After all, we are not without any tools to do something,” said Merkel, adding she hoped sanctions against Moscow would not be needed.

OPPOSITION

Kyiv had wanted the project stopped altogether and had cited Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian region of Crimea and its backing for pro-Russian separatists in a conflict in eastern Ukraine as grounds for not trusting Moscow.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on Thursday the U.S.-German deal was too weak.